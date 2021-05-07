Kennesaw State football moves opener to a Thursday night

The Owls will face Reinhardt at Fifth Third Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. Sept. 2. The game was announced earlier as a Sept. 4 game at home. The Owls played a pandemic-delayed 2020 season earlier this year, finishing with a 4-1 record in a schedule that began Feb. 27 and ended April 10.

The Owls will begin their seventh season since starting the program, and the game against Reinhardt will be their first played on a Thursday night.