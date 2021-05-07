Kennesaw State football moves opener to a Thursday night

Kennesaw State will open its 2021 football season on a Thursday night.
The Owls will face Reinhardt at Fifth Third Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. Sept. 2. The game was announced earlier as a Sept. 4 game at home. The Owls played a pandemic-delayed 2020 season earlier this year, finishing with a 4-1 record in a schedule that began Feb. 27 and ended April 10.
The Owls will begin their seventh season since starting the program, and the game against Reinhardt will be their first played on a Thursday night.
“I cannot think of a better way to welcome fans back to Fifth Third Bank Stadium for an exciting atmosphere than the first Thursday night game in KSU history,” Deputy Athletic Director Matt Griffin said in a news release. “Our student body has responded well to evening games, and they will help create an electric environment. We also look to reward season ticket holders with a chance to make history in an incredible setting. Thank you to Reinhardt’s Vice President for Athletics and Athletic Director Bill Popp for working with us to set up an exciting start to the season.”
The 2021 Kennesaw State schedule:
Sept. 2 vs. Reinhardt
Sept. 11 at Georgia Tech
Sept. 18 at Wofford
Oct. 2 vs. Jacksonville State
Oct. 9 at Hampton*
Oct. 16 vs. North Carolina A&T*
Oct. 23 at Campbell*
Oct. 30 vs. Gardner-Webb*
Nov. 6 at Robert Morris*
Nov. 13 at North Alabama*
Nov. 20 vs. Monmouth*
* Big South Conference game