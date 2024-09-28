If Diamondbacks are eliminated by Sunday, MLB should cancel Braves’ makeup games

It wasn’t an ideal option. The competitive disadvantage that it places on the Braves and/or Mets to play on Monday and then have to travel the same day to start wild-card play the following day is considerable. But given unplayable weather conditions in Atlanta, there wasn’t much choice.

The commissioner’s office does have a choice, though, to at least move wisely in this particular case.

Explore Read more about the Braves here

The Braves and Mets would have only played 160 games and not the full 162. There will be some lost revenue from not having one or two regular-season games. There is, perhaps, the sanctity of determining seeding over the full regular season and not 99% of it. Would the commissioner’s office really put its foot down over that?

Whatever the benefit would be for the Braves and/or Mets to play those games in that scenario – if one exists – it’s not anywhere close to the disadvantage that playing on Monday would create for either team. The only benefit would be to their opponents in the wild card, which doesn’t make sense. Hypothetically, why should San Diego gain an immense advantage over the Braves because of a hurricane?

Reading tea leaves, it appears that MLB is at least considering not requiring the Braves and Mets to play on Monday if they both have clinched by Sunday.

It’s an entirely possible situation. It would only require the Braves and Mets to both have as many wins as the Diamondbacks by the end of play Sunday.

In that scenario, Arizona would lose tiebreakers to both the Mets and Braves by virtue of having lost the season series to both teams. From there, seeding could be determined by record and then tiebreaker (which the Braves hold).

Before Saturday’s games, the Braves and Mets were both 87-71 and the Diamondbacks had virtually the same record, 88-72.

And here’s the funny thing – this would seem to be the preferred scenario for the Braves, as well as the Mets. It’s the only way in which either team could avoid having to play Monday and then go to the playoffs. As neither the Mets nor the Braves can expand their lead over the other beyond two games by Sunday, neither can eliminate the other by that point. They can only both eliminate the Diamondbacks.

The Braves and Mets pulling for each other? It’s only the latest strange twist of the season.