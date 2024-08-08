A dream season could be awaiting Georgia’s Carson Beck

“No. 1 was, ‘Be where your feet are,’” Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said Thursday during media availability at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

One wonders how Bobo would have reacted if No. 1 had been “#SWAG.”

After lighting up Bulldogs opponents in his first season as a starter, Beck has myriad challenges to contend with as he leads Georgia in its hunt for a third national championship in four years. But that most pernicious of opponents – hubris – would not appear to be one of them.

Said Bobo, “I see a guy that’s trying to have urgency every day about everything he does, not taking anything for granted.”

Given the potential for Beck to be distracted or to have one foot out the door, it is a most promising insight for the Bulldogs. As the leader of an offense that is loaded with talent and experience, Beck is positioned to build upon his standout play of 2023. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Beck left UGA fans with a season for the ages, one that even could yield a Heisman Trophy.

Consider: Georgia’s offensive line has been touted as the nation’s best by Senior Bowl executive director (and former NFL scout) Jim Nagy. Running back Trevor Etienne, a transfer from Florida, can more than fill the gap left by Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton. Wide receivers Dillon Bell and Dominic Lovett look like they can more than hold things down on the perimeter.

The biggest question mark is how coach Kirby Smart can compensate for the departure of legendary tight end Brock Bowers. The transfer portal delivered Ben Yurosek, an All-Pac-12 honoree from Stanford, to join returnee Oscar Delp.

Those plucky Bulldogs have found a way to keep the cupboards full.

And they have the right pilot. After leading an offense that last season ranked top five in FBS in efficiency, Beck can do even more as a second-year starter, especially if he follows his advice and stays grounded.

“I think he’s got a really, really good mindset of focusing every day, controlling what he can control and getting better,” Bobo said. “Because last year’s last year, tomorrow’s tomorrow. The most important thing is today. And that’s a hard thing to do. That’s a hard thing to do for me, and I’m 50.”

Beck could be forgiven for daydreaming about both last year and tomorrow. In his first season as starter, he proved himself by throwing for 3,941 passing yards in 14 starts while completing a stunning 72.4% of his passes, the fourth highest rate in FBS. He threw for 24 touchdowns against six interceptions, including 12 and two in Georgia’s final seven games. In less than a year, he could be the first quarterback taken in the NFL draft.

But Bobo has seen Beck apply himself to improving and leading the Bulldogs well. In the first position meeting of preseason camp, Bobo said, Beck took a moment to address the room, an audience including backups Gunner Stockton and Jaden Rashada (the ballyhooed transfer from Arizona State). Bobo said that Beck encouraged them to prepare for the season opener against Clemson (Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) as though they, not Beck, were the starter.

“‘I didn’t do that when I was young,’” Bobo said, quoting Beck. “‘I wasn’t taking advantage of every opportunity to get ready to be the starter.’”

It’s the sort of thing you say when you realize how important it is to be fully committed and not to waste opportunities, the sort of leadership that any coach absolutely would want to see from his team’s leader. To that end, Bobo has worked particularly with Beck on the deep ball, mostly on being more willing to throw it.

“The deep ball doesn’t necessarily always need to be the perfectly thrown ball where you hit the guy in stride,” Bobo said. “Sometimes, we want it to be that way as a quarterback, but it’s a lot just giving the guy a chance. Not throwing the ball so far we don’t have a chance or throwing it out of bounds. Give the guy a chance to make a play. And he’s done a better job of that.”

Beck has the targets capable of making downfield plays for him, particularly wide receiver Arian Smith, who has run the 100-meter dash in 10.18 seconds.

“Every time we complete a deep ball (in practice), he’s looking at me or (offensive quality-control assistant Montgomery VanGorder) because he knows that’s what he’s focused on, giving those guys a chance,” Bobo said.

A dream season for Beck – a national championship and a Heisman Trophy – does not at all seem out of reach. Georgia was overwhelmingly voted the preseason No. 1 in the coaches’ poll, and Beck was listed as the No. 2 favorite for the Heisman Trophy (behind Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel) by the online sportsbook BetMGM.

There’s a lot that could get in the way. The schedule includes road games at Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss, to say nothing of the opener against Clemson. And if Georgia reaches the playoff, the expanded field will offer more chances to stumble. Other pitfalls lurk in wait for Georgia and Beck.

A dream season might not happen. But it would be something if it did.