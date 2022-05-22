Justin Thomas wins second PGA title in playoff

Thomas added a second Wanamaker Trophy to the one he captured in 2017 at Quail Hollow in the first playoff at the PGA Championship since 2011, when Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Thomas began the tournament with back-to-back 67s, despite getting the poor side of the draw. He shot 74 on Saturday to go backward, but he made a back-nine charge Sunday and birdied the 17th. He closed with a 67 and finished at 5-under 275 over 72 holes.