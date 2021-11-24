JJ Watt To Pay for , Waukesha Parade Victims’ Funerals.JJ Watt To Pay for , Waukesha Parade Victims’ Funerals.JJ Watt To Pay for , Waukesha Parade Victims’ Funerals.Watt, a Wisconsin native, made the announcement earlier this week via local media.Journalist Cory Jennerjohn shared the news on Twitter.39-year-old Darrell Brooks was allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle that barreled into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring at least 62 other people.39-year-old Darrell Brooks was allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle that barreled into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring at least 62 other people.He was reportedly fleeing a domestic incident at the time.Brooks, a career criminal, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and will likely face more charges, .Brooks, a career criminal, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and will likely face more charges, .as an 8-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 23.He is being held on $5 million bail, and if convicted, Brooks will face a mandatory life sentence.He is being held on $5 million bail, and if convicted, Brooks will face a mandatory life sentence