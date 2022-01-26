Jacksonville State faces Kennesaw State in conference showdown

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

Kennesaw State won its last game two days ago, defeating the Jacksonville Dolphins 76-68 on its home court.

TOP PERFORMERS

Chris Youngblood is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Darian Adams is averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES

Owls: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.