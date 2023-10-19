Inside the Falcons’ struggle to stop the Commanders’ 61-yard punt return

Defenders heading his way were blocked. Others, like safety Jaylinn Hawkins (who was waived Tuesday) and long snapper Liam McCullogh, didn’t reach him fast enough. Crowder carved his way down the field before cornerback Tre Flowers eventually pulled him down at the Falcons’ 33.

“I know they started (working on the play) in practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson said. “James is a great punt returner. He’s been doing it for a long time.”

Crowder’s punt return seemed to fire up the Commanders, powering a two-score second quarter that the Falcons were unable to overcome. His return earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Falcons special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said he never wants the special-teams unit to place the defense in a position like they did Sunday. The Falcons had players in position, Williams said, and it was their responsibility to make plays.

What exactly happened on the 61-yard play?

Punter Bradley Pinion first sent the ball 43 yards down field to the 27. He said he felt the punt could’ve been better, but said every other NFL punter likely will have something similar happen to them this season.

The leverage initially was good, McCullough said, but the Falcons left a hole in the middle field that allowed Crowder to escape.

Leaving a lot of space and open field can give returners an opportunity to get vertical, Williams said.

“If you get yourself in a position where you’re too close to the football, you can either lose leverage or be too wide,” Williams said. “Big returns happen because of lost leverage or missed tackles.”

Although Crowder slipped through an open lane, the Falcons eventually gained a better handle on him. Several players joined the hunt, with Pinion missing a tackle on Crowder just before Flowers eventually pulled him down.

McCullough credited Pinion for throwing himself in the mix, forcing Crowder to one side. Flowers’ takedown of Crowder also prevented an immediate touchdown, he said.

Crowder’s punt return came amid a few up-and-down seasons in the NFL. He sustained an ankle injury with the Bills in 2022, competed for the Giants from March-August this year and signed with the Commanders’ practice squad Sept. 6.

Patterson gave Crowder plenty of credit for the play.

“Jamison Crowder is a great, savvy vet,” Patterson said. “He did a hell of a job setting guys up and making a big play for his team.”

What does practicing to prevent big plays like Crowder’s look like? McCullough said coach Arthur Smith and Williams regularly preach “brilliance in the basics,” which means emphasizing fundamentals and good coverage lanes.

Williams said his unit regularly works on open-field play, tackling and lane integrity.

“The best thing for us: We’re in the problem solving business as coaches,” Williams said. “We get the opportunity to go out there and make those corrections and help guys push for perfection.”