How many Black coaches and executives are in the NFL?.At the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, Mike Tomlin of the Steelers was the only Black head coach in the league.The two other Black head coaches were fired last month.Brian Flores, Miami, fired after two winning seasons.David Culley (Houston) fired after franchise QB forced to sit out for entire season.Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL this week over alleged racist hiring practices.In 2003, the league adopted the Rooney Rule, requiring teams to interview at least one "diverse" candidate for head coaching vacancies, and expanded the rule in 2020 to require additional interviews. .In 2009, the Rooney Rule was expanded to include general manager jobsand other top-level executive positions.There are currently four Black general managers in the NFL.Terry Fontenot named Falcons GM in January 2021; Fontenot is the first Black general manager in team history.Martin Mayhew, hired as Washington Commanders GM in Jan. 2021.Chris Grier, gm of the Miami Dolphins.Andrew Berry, GM OF THE Cleveland Browns.Jason Wright was hired by Washington as the NFL’s first Black team president in 2020.Other coaches of color in the NFL include:.the New York Jets' Robert Saleh ...... and Washington's Ron Rivera.Prominent Black assistant coaches considered top candidates for head coaching positions include:.Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator.Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator.Several teams have head coaching vacancies, including the Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings, Texans, and Saints