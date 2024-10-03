Youthful Stockbridge ready for showdown with Ola

It’s all worked out well for the Tigers (5-1, 5-0 Region 2), who have a big showdown on Friday against No. 10 Ola (5-0, 4-0). The game could conceivably be for the region championship, since both Henry County teams have defeated Jones County, the other main contender.

The Tigers took a huge step in their development last week. Stockbridge was down by two touchdowns in the second and the game was tied 21-21 after Jones Couty missed a field goal with 1:06 remaining.

Stockbridge won the game thanks to a couple big plays. Joshua Scott threw a long pass over the top to Kruz Marion, who made a great catch while being double covered. With the clock running down and facing fourth-and-inches, Zion “Ziggy” McGruder broke loose and scored on a 26-yard run with little time left. It was a great all-around night for McGruder, who earlier intercepted a pass near the goal line, his third of the season.

Scott is the younger brother of Duke Scott, who ran for nearly 2,500 yards last year and signed with NC State. The sophomore replaced all-region Cobey Thompkins and has thrown for 1,010 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first six games.

The top running backs are McGruder, who has rushed for 559 yards and 10 touchdowns, and thunderous Eddie Minor, who has run for 469 yards and five touchdowns.

The top three receivers are all freshmen – Gavin Kinchen (21 catches), Mason Freeman (19 catches) and Zyon Robinson (11 catches, 22.4 yards per catch). Senior Chase Taylor, who also starts in the secondary where he was all-region last year, has 10 catches and four touchdowns.

The offensive line is built around all-region left tackle Xavier Spikes (6-4, 290), who has committed to Georgia State, and senior Keane Murphy.

Other top defensive players are lineman Mekhi Webb, an all-region pick last year, Jared Anthony (63 tackles), Christofer Noble (47 tackles), freshman Titus Mapp (39 tackles), Cayden Bridges (38 tackles, eight sacks), Joshua Davidson (34 tackles, five sacks). Amari Dawkins has two interceptions, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt).

Ola’s strong defense will be a big test for the Stockbridge offense. The Mustangs have allowed just 33 points over five games and has allowed more than seven points just once. Skylar Spence (72 tackles) and Macklin Sanders (66 tackles) lead the defense.

The Ola attack is led by sophomore QB Caden Worley (443 yards passing) and running back Caden Waye (409). The Mustangs await the return of all-county prospect Nigel Newkirk, a sophomore who rushed for 365 yards and four touchdowns in six quarters before being injured.

Stockbridge leads the all-time series 6-4, but Ola has won the last two meetings, including 25-21 in the last meeting in 2021.

Five other games to watch this week:

Benedictine at Warner Robins: This is a clash between two state-ranked powers in one of many significant games in Region 1. No. 6 Warner Robins is 5-1 and No. 3 Benedictine is 3-2, with both 1-0 in league play. Warner Robins was able to play its region opener before last week’s hurricane hit and beat Wayne County 36-3. Benedictine’s game was pushed to Monday and the Cadets beat Ware County 10-0. This is only the second meeting between the teams. Warner Robins won in the state quarterfinals in 1979.

Central Carroll at Starr’s Mill: A share of the lead in Region 3 is at stake when Central (5-1, 2-0) travels to Starr’s Mill (5-0, 2-0). Central passed a big hurdle last week by beating Jonesboro 31-23, while Starr’s Mill rolled over Mundy’s Mill 38-14. Their only previous meeting came in last year’s state quarterfinals, a game Starr’s Mill won 35-29 on a last-minute Hail Mary pass.

Maynard Jackson vs. Mays (Lakewood Stadium): Maynard Jackson (5-0, 2-0) is off to the best start in school history. Mays (3-2, 1-1) had last week’s game with Forest Park cancelled. With Creekside emerging as the Region 4 favorite – three straight shutouts and a 31-0 win over Mays – this contest will have a huge bearing on the playoff race. The schools have only played four times, with Mays winning three of those. The Raiders prevailed 31-14 in 2023.

Westminster at Cambridge: This is the opener for the five-team Region 7. No. 9 Cambridge (6-0) is coming off a testy 30-21 win over Newnan and is unbeaten for first-year coach Tyler Jones. Westminster (3-3) was off last week after its 31-3 road loss to No. 3 Benedictine. The two teams have never played.

Lithonia vs. Southwest DeKalb (Hallford Stadium): With No. 1 Marist and powers St, Pius and Tucker sharing the same region, this game could determine a playoff spot in Region 5. Southwest (3-3, 2-2) and Lithonia (4-1, 2-1) are close in proximity (eight miles) but have only played 20 times, with SWD winning 18 of those, including the last 11. This will be Southwest DeKalb’s homecoming game.