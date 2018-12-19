Where did AJC Super 11 players sign during early period?

The AJC's 2018 Super 11, the annual preseason selections of the state’s best high school football players, has been largely committed since before the list of players was announced in August.

There were few surprises but some uncertainties at the start of the early signing period that began Wednesday. Here is where they have signed:

• Dominick Blaylock, WR, Walton: Committed to Georgia; signed with Georgia

• Andrew Booth, DB/WR, Archer: Committed to Clemson; signed with Clemson

• Kyle Hamilton, DB/WR, Marist: Committed to Notre Dame; signed with Notre Dame

• Jason Haselwood, WR, Cedar Grove: Committed to Georgia; won’t announce until Jan. 5

• Chris Hinton, DL/OL, Greater Atlanta Christian: Committed to Michigan; signed with Michigan

• Ramel Keyton, WR, Marietta: Committed to Tennessee; signed with Tennessee

• Trezmen Marshall, LB, Clinch County: Committed to Georgia; signed with Georgia

• Harry Miller, OL, Buford: Committed to Ohio State; signed with Ohio State

• Owen Pappoe, LB, Grayson: Committed to Auburn; signed with Auburn

• Jalen Perry, DB/WR, Dacula: Committed to Georgia; signed with Michigan

• Travon Walker, DL, Upson-Lee: Committed to Georgia; signed with Georgia





