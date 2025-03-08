Wheelchair: Houston County overcomes slow start to capture 12th championship

“The beginning of that first half was rough,” Martin said. “For some reason the ball wasn’t falling. They weren’t playing their game and they were playing frustrated. I tell my players to play and have fun with it, but they weren’t. So, they got it together.”

The Sharks came back from the break and scored 12 unanswered points, with the tying basket coming from Dalton Crosby and the go-ahead bucket from Laila Kindness.

Houston County was able to stretch its lead to nine points at 37-28 early in the sixth period and withstood a late charge to claim another title.

Anthony Cuti, one of seven players who returned from the 2024 championship team, scored 15 points to lead Houston County. Crosby scored 10 and Kindness scored six.

Clayton was led by Andrew Dotson with 10 points and Anquan Smith added eight.

“I don’t know what was wrong with the beginning but I’m just happy they got back in,” Martin said.