Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
High School Sports
High School Sports

Updated: Westminster football coach Romberg retires after 33 seasons

Westminster coach Gerry Romberg talks with his team after Friday's 22-21 win over GAC in Norcross. (Jason Getz/Special)

Credit: undefined

Credit: undefined

Westminster coach Gerry Romberg talks with his team after Friday's 22-21 win over GAC in Norcross. (Jason Getz/Special)
By
1 hour ago

Westminster football coach Gerry Romberg announced his retirement Wednesday morning after 33 years on the job, the second-longest tenure among active GHSA coaches.

Romberg led Westminster to 27 playoff berths, seven region titles, three state semifinal berths and the 2015 Class 3A championship. His record, coaching entirely at the Atlanta private school Westminster, was 239-146.

“I actually made the decision before the season started, but I didn’t want it to be a distraction to the team, so we waited until our season ended to make the official announcement,” Romberg said. “I’ve had 42 years of coaching football in college and high school, 33 years as the head coach at Westminster.  I wouldn’t want to coach anywhere else, but it’s time for me to spend more time with my family, including my granddaughter.”

His 239 victories rank 31st in GHSA history. Only Marist’s Alan Chadwick, in his 40th season, had more seasons of service as a Georgia coach this year or more victories at a private school. Romberg has the most victories of any coach in Atlanta or Fulton County history.

In 2015, Romberg’s Westminster team became the first to win five playoff games away from home in one postseason. The last one came in the Georgia Dome, nine miles from Westminster’s Buckhead campus. The 38-31 victory over Blessed Trinity was listed as the sixth-best championship game in GHSA history in a 2023 AJC article.

Westminster became the first team to win a state title after trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter, still a record. Blessed Trinity had beaten the Wildcats 24-10 two months earlier, and Westminster trailed 24-9 to start the period and 31-17 with 6:25 left but scored two touchdowns in regulation and another in overtime to pull it out.

When hired in 1992, Romberg had been Dunwoody’s defensive coordinator for two seasons. Romberg had been a defensive assistant at The Citadel. He also had coached at the U.S. Coast Guard. Romberg attended Marist in high school but finished up at Bishop O’Connell in Arlington, Va.

Romberg’s final team was 5-6. He told his players Wednesday ahead of the announcement. He says he won’t be looking for another job.

“I’ll also be spending a lot of time improving my golf game,” Romberg said. “I am not looking for another opportunity. It’s simply time to move from one chapter of my life to another.”

Westminster announced that it would conduct a national search for a successor.

2024 coaches with the longest tenure at their schools:

40 - Alan Chadwick, Marist

33 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster

26 - Keith Maloof, Norcross

23 - Roger Holmes, Dublin

23 - Chris Kelley, Glascock County

21 - Eric Williams, Maynard Jackson

20 - Pete Wiggins, Callaway

20 - Darren Myles, Carver (Atlanta)

20 - Mike Muschamp, Lovett

19 - Shane Queen, North Cobb

19 - Franklin Pridgen, Wesleyan

18 - Don Norton, Johnson County

16 - Timothy Floyd, Jonesboro

16 - Dean Fabrizio, Lee County

16 - James Teter, Sequoyah

16 - Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Banged up Georgia State loses seventh consecutive game
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chip Saye

Hillgrove running back’s 5 touchdowns gives program first playoff victory since 2018
Placeholder Image

Credit: Noah Buice

Quarterback development — and talent — synonymous with Prince Avenue Christian football1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

GHSA playoffs first-round primer: Goliath usually wins, but Marist is ‘quite concerned’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Class 3A-A private: Round 2 games to watch2m ago
Class 2A: Round 2 games to watch52m ago
Three top-10 matchups headline second round of playoffs in Class 5A1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia2h ago
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights