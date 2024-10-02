Breaking: Helene in Georgia: More than 400,000 still without power, VP Harris to visit
High School Sports

Week 7 Softball Rankings

By Score Atlanta
33 minutes ago

Teams have to report region results in a little over a week so the GHSA fast pitch playoff brackets can be filled. The two-round brackets will determine the eight seeds from each classification which will fill the double-elimination tournament bracket in Columbus later this month.

Buford leads Class 6A ahead of East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown. In Class 5A, Lassiter, Seckinger, East Paulding, Northgate and Greenbrier fill the top 5.

Eastside tops Class 4A ahead of Northside-Columbus, Harris County, East Forsyth and Cartersville. In Class 3A, Heritage-Catoosa tops the class with Southeast Bulloch, West Laurens, Cherokee Bluff and Peach County in the top 5.

Appling County leads Class 2A ahead of Hebron Christian, Pike County, Morgan County and Cook. In Class A Division I, Gordon Lee is the team to beat and in Class A Division II, Lanier County is at the top.

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. Brookwood

4. North Cobb

5. Grovetown

6. Archer

7. Grayson

8. North Paulding

9. Harrison

10. Mill Creek

Class 5A

1. Lassiter

2. Seckinger

3. East Paulding

4. Northgate

5. Greenbrier

6. Effingham County

7. Pope

8. Veterans

9. McIntosh

10. South Effingham

Class 4A

1. Eastside

2. Northside-Columbus

3. Harris County

4. East Forsyth

5. Cartersville

6. Ola

7. Cambridge

8. Allatoona

9. Kell

10. Wayne County

Class 3A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Southeast Bulloch

3. West Laurens

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. Peach County

6. LaFayette

7. Harlem

8. Pickens

9. North Hall

10. LaGrange

Class 2A

1. Appling County

2. Hebron Christian

3. Pike County

4. Morgan County

5. Cook

7. Prince Avenue Christian

8. Rockmart

9. Burke County

10. Coahulla Creek

Class A Division I

1. Gordon Lee

2. Wesleyan

3. Banks County

4. Toombs County

5. Bremen

6. Social Circle

7. ACE Charter

8. East Laurens

9. Bacon County

10. Dade County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Irwin County

3. Wheeler County

4. Glascock County

5. Emanuel County Institute

6. Metter

7. Screven County

8. Bowdon

9. Taylor County

10. Georgia Military

Score Atlanta
