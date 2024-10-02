Week 7 Softball Rankings

Teams have to report region results in a little over a week so the GHSA fast pitch playoff brackets can be filled. The two-round brackets will determine the eight seeds from each classification which will fill the double-elimination tournament bracket in Columbus later this month.
Buford leads Class 6A ahead of East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown. In Class 5A, Lassiter, Seckinger, East Paulding, Northgate and Greenbrier fill the top 5.
Eastside tops Class 4A ahead of Northside-Columbus, Harris County, East Forsyth and Cartersville. In Class 3A, Heritage-Catoosa tops the class with Southeast Bulloch, West Laurens, Cherokee Bluff and Peach County in the top 5.
Appling County leads Class 2A ahead of Hebron Christian, Pike County, Morgan County and Cook. In Class A Division I, Gordon Lee is the team to beat and in Class A Division II, Lanier County is at the top.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. Brookwood
4. North Cobb
5. Grovetown
6. Archer
7. Grayson
8. North Paulding
9. Harrison
10. Mill Creek
Class 5A
1. Lassiter
2. Seckinger
3. East Paulding
4. Northgate
5. Greenbrier
6. Effingham County
7. Pope
8. Veterans
9. McIntosh
10. South Effingham
Class 4A
1. Eastside
2. Northside-Columbus
3. Harris County
4. East Forsyth
5. Cartersville
6. Ola
7. Cambridge
8. Allatoona
9. Kell
10. Wayne County
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Southeast Bulloch
3. West Laurens
4. Cherokee Bluff
5. Peach County
6. LaFayette
7. Harlem
8. Pickens
9. North Hall
10. LaGrange
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Pike County
4. Morgan County
5. Cook
6. Hebron Christian
7. Prince Avenue Christian
8. Rockmart
9. Burke County
10. Coahulla Creek
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Wesleyan
3. Banks County
4. Toombs County
5. Bremen
6. Social Circle
7. ACE Charter
8. East Laurens
9. Bacon County
10. Dade County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Irwin County
3. Wheeler County
4. Glascock County
5. Emanuel County Institute
6. Metter
7. Screven County
8. Bowdon
9. Taylor County
10. Georgia Military
About the Author