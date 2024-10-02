Week 7 Softball Rankings

Teams have to report region results in a little over a week so the GHSA fast pitch playoff brackets can be filled. The two-round brackets will determine the eight seeds from each classification which will fill the double-elimination tournament bracket in Columbus later this month.

Buford leads Class 6A ahead of East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown. In Class 5A, Lassiter, Seckinger, East Paulding, Northgate and Greenbrier fill the top 5.

Eastside tops Class 4A ahead of Northside-Columbus, Harris County, East Forsyth and Cartersville. In Class 3A, Heritage-Catoosa tops the class with Southeast Bulloch, West Laurens, Cherokee Bluff and Peach County in the top 5.