Week 7 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retains its position atop the rankings after defeating Lambert for the first time in school history. No. 2 North Paulding picked up wins against East Paulding and Fellowship Christian. No. 3 Buford, No. 4 Lambert, and No. 5 North Gwinnett round out the top five. No. 6 Carrollton, No. 7 Mountain View, No. 8 Denmark, No. 9 Parkview, and No. 10 North Cobb round out the top ten. Parkview makes its debut in the poll and Cherokee slides out of the poll after its double digit loss to Walton.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton retains its top position after picking up two out of state wins against IMG Academy (FL) and Hagerty (FL). Milton moved up to No. 1 in the MaxPreps national poll this past week and are 10-0 this season. No. 2 Collins Hill remains tight on its heels after a 3-0 week. No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 West Forsyth, and No. 5 Carrollton round out the top five. No. 6 Lambert, No. 7 Cherokee, No. 8 Mountain View, No. 9 Harrison, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the top ten. Harrison re-enters the poll after weeks of being unranked and has a big region matchup Thursday against Hillgrove.
In class 5A-6A, Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after picking up double-digit wins against Chattahoochee and Pope. No. 2 Alpharetta, No. 3 Dunwoody, No. 4 Roswell, and No. 5 Lakeside-Evans round out the top five. No. 6 Etowah, No. 7 North Forsyth, No. 8 Creekview, No. 9 Evans, and No. 10 Greater Atlanta Christian round out the top 10. Greater Atlanta Christian makes its debut in the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Creekview makes its debut as the top team in Class 5A-6A and remains undefeated at 10-0. No. 2 Blessed Trinity remains atop a crowded region that features three top 10 teams. No. 3 Lakeside-Evans, No. 4 Johns Creek, and No. 5 Pope round out the top five. No. 6 Roswell, No. 7 Alpharetta, No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Decatur, and No. 10 Cambridge round out the poll. Greater Atlanta Christian makes its debut in the poll and McIntosh slides out of the poll.
In Class A-4A, No. 1 Benedictine makes its debut as the top overall seed after picking up an out of state win against May River (SC) and in-state win against Whitewater. No. 2 North Oconee suffered its first loss of the season against No. 5 Lakeside-Evans in Class 5A-6A. No. 3 Wesleyan, No. 4 Fellowship Christian, and No. 5 Hebron Christian round out the top five. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Savannah Country Day, No. 8 Oconee County, No. 9 Pace Academy, and No. 10 Mount Pisgah round out the top 10. Mount Pisgah makes its debut in the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Pace Academy makes its debut as the top team in Class A-4A and remains undefeated at 10-0. No. 2 Fellowship Christian and No. 3 Columbus make huge jumps in the poll. No. 4 Lovett and No. 5 Starr’s Mill round out the top five. No. 6 Mount Pisgah, No. 7 Trinity Christian, No. 8 North Oconee, No. 9 Whitewater, and No. 10 Mount Paran Christian round out the poll. McDonough slides out of the poll after suffering two losses last week.
Boys
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth (12-0)
2. North Paulding (11-1)
3. Buford (10-2)
4. Lambert (11-3)
5. North Gwinnett (10-3)
6. Carrollton (10-2)
7. Mountain View (10-2)
8. Denmark (10-3)
9. Parkview (7-3)
10. North Cobb (9-4)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (13-0)
2. Alpharetta (10-1)
3. Dunwoody (14-2)
4. Roswell (11-2)
5. Lakeside-Evans (10-2)
6. Etowah (10-2)
7. North Forsyth (9-3)
8. Creekview (10-4)
9. Evans (9-4)
10. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-4)
Class A-4A
1. Benedictine (10-0)
2. North Oconee (11-1)
3. Wesleyan (9-1)
4. Fellowship Christian (9-2)
5. Hebron Christian (10-2)
6. Starr’s Mill (9-3)
7. Savannah Country Day (6-2)
8. Oconee County (8-4)
9. Pace Academy (7-5)
10. Mount Pisgah (5-3)
Girls
Class 7A
1. Milton (10-0)
2. Collins Hill (12-0)
3. North Paulding (12-1)
4. West Forsyth (9-2)
5. Carrollton (9-2)
6. Lambert (9-3)
7. Cherokee (8-4)
8. Mountain View (7-4)
9. Harrison (8-5)
10. Hillgrove (6-4)
Class 5A-6A
1. Creekview (10-0)
2. Blessed Trinity (11-2)
3. Lakeside-Evans (12-2)
4. Johns Creek (11-3)
5. Pope (10-3)
6. Roswell (9-3)
7. Alpharetta (9-3)
8. Greater Atlanta Christian (9-2)
9. Decatur (9-4)
10. Cambridge (9-4)
Class A-4A
1. Pace Academy (10-0)
2. Fellowship Christian (12-1)
3. Columbus (12-1)
4. Lovett (9-2)
5. Starr’s Mill (8-2)
6. Mount Pisgah (7-2)
7. Trinity Christian (8-3)
8. North Oconee (9-4)
9. Whitewater (7-5)
10. Mount Paran Christian (7-5)
