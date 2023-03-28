Week 7 Lacrosse Rankings

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton retains its top position after picking up two out of state wins against IMG Academy (FL) and Hagerty (FL). Milton moved up to No. 1 in the MaxPreps national poll this past week and are 10-0 this season. No. 2 Collins Hill remains tight on its heels after a 3-0 week. No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 West Forsyth, and No. 5 Carrollton round out the top five. No. 6 Lambert, No. 7 Cherokee, No. 8 Mountain View, No. 9 Harrison, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the top ten. Harrison re-enters the poll after weeks of being unranked and has a big region matchup Thursday against Hillgrove.

In class 5A-6A, Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after picking up double-digit wins against Chattahoochee and Pope. No. 2 Alpharetta, No. 3 Dunwoody, No. 4 Roswell, and No. 5 Lakeside-Evans round out the top five. No. 6 Etowah, No. 7 North Forsyth, No. 8 Creekview, No. 9 Evans, and No. 10 Greater Atlanta Christian round out the top 10. Greater Atlanta Christian makes its debut in the poll.