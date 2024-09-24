High School Sports

Week 6 Volleyball Rankings

Credit: Oconee County

By Score Atlanta
In Class 6A, No. 1 Alpharetta improved to 28-0 and picked up five out-of-state matchups without dropping a set. The Raiders will look to complete a perfect regular season with big matchups against visiting Milton, host Cherokee and visiting South Forsyth before postseason action. No. 6 Marietta is 25-4 and No. 5 Norcross scored a 2-1 win over No. 8 Brookwood. No. 10 Harrison has won 6-straight. In Class 5A, No. 1 River Ridge is 22-4 with a big matchup Tuesday night at home against No. 8 Woodstock. No. 2 Woodward Academy is 27-1 and has won 15-straight and No. 3 Milton is looking to bounce back from a tough 2-0 loss to Class 4A No. 4 ranked Blessed Trinity.

In Class 4A, No. 1 Pace Academy notched its eighth-straight victory and No. 2 Marist is 22-3 with a 16-match win-streak. Coming in at No. 3 is Kell, which has now won 11-straight, including a win over No. 4 Blessed Trinity, which previously scored a big win over Milton. St. Pius dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 this week. The Class 3A poll shifted with White County replacing Sandy Creek at No. 6 and dropping the Patriots down two slots to No. 8 behind No. 7 Oconee County—which moved up one spot.

Morgan County carries an 18-match win-streak at 29-2 and headlines Class 2A and East Jackson replaced Union County in this week’s top 10. Class A No. 1 Gordon Lee extended its win-streak to 8-straight and is 30-5 overall and this week saw Oglethorpe County and Lamar County replace Heard County and Banks County in the poll. In Class A-3A Private, Trinity Christian moved up one spot to No. 4 and Lovett dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 after its 2-0 loss to Holy Innocents’, which moved up to No. 5 this week.

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. North Forsyth

3. Walton

4. North Cobb

5. Norcross

6. Marietta

7. Buford

8. Brookwood

9. West Forsyth

10. Harrison

Class 5A

1. River Ridge

2. Woodward Academy

3. Milton

4. Pope

5. Sequoyah

6. McIntosh

7. Jackson County

8. Woodstock

9. Loganville

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Marist

3. Kell

4. Cartersville

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Westminster

7. St. Pius

8. Est Forsyth

9. Midtown

10. ELCA

Class 3A

1. Jefferson

2. Richmond Academy

3. Chestatee

4. Heritage-Catoosa

5. Cherokee Bluff

6. White County

7. Oconee County

8. Sandy Creek

9. LaFayette

10. Whitewater

Class 2A

1. Morgan County

2. Pierce County

3. Ringgold

4. Columbus

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Davidson Arts

7. Hart County

8. Appling County

9. Miller Grove

10. East Jackson

Class A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Armuchee

3. Elite Scholar’s Academy

4. Model

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. Fannin County

7. Bremen

8. Chatooga

9. Oglethorpe County

10. Lamar County

Class A-3A Private

1. Hebron Christian

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Trinity Christian

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Lovett

7. Mt. Paran

8. St. Vincent’s

9. Savannah Christian

10. Wesleyan

