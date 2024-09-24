Week 6 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Alpharetta improved to 28-0 and picked up five out-of-state matchups without dropping a set. The Raiders will look to complete a perfect regular season with big matchups against visiting Milton, host Cherokee and visiting South Forsyth before postseason action. No. 6 Marietta is 25-4 and No. 5 Norcross scored a 2-1 win over No. 8 Brookwood. No. 10 Harrison has won 6-straight. In Class 5A, No. 1 River Ridge is 22-4 with a big matchup Tuesday night at home against No. 8 Woodstock. No. 2 Woodward Academy is 27-1 and has won 15-straight and No. 3 Milton is looking to bounce back from a tough 2-0 loss to Class 4A No. 4 ranked Blessed Trinity.

In Class 4A, No. 1 Pace Academy notched its eighth-straight victory and No. 2 Marist is 22-3 with a 16-match win-streak. Coming in at No. 3 is Kell, which has now won 11-straight, including a win over No. 4 Blessed Trinity, which previously scored a big win over Milton. St. Pius dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 this week. The Class 3A poll shifted with White County replacing Sandy Creek at No. 6 and dropping the Patriots down two slots to No. 8 behind No. 7 Oconee County—which moved up one spot.

Morgan County carries an 18-match win-streak at 29-2 and headlines Class 2A and East Jackson replaced Union County in this week’s top 10. Class A No. 1 Gordon Lee extended its win-streak to 8-straight and is 30-5 overall and this week saw Oglethorpe County and Lamar County replace Heard County and Banks County in the poll. In Class A-3A Private, Trinity Christian moved up one spot to No. 4 and Lovett dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 after its 2-0 loss to Holy Innocents’, which moved up to No. 5 this week.