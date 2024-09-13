Week 5 high school football roundups

Class 5A

Lakeside-DeKalb 51, Arabia Mountain 50

It was a rainy night at Godfrey Stadium when Lakeside’s Jayson Michel deflected a desperation pass on fourth-down to secure the high-scoring victory over Arabia Mountain. Vikings quarterback Kyle Davis had 22 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns and was 20-of-27 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Canon Davis made 10 catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings’ receiver’s stall.

Class 4A

Tucker 49, Clarkston 0

Sophomore quarterback Jace Norman was 10-of-16 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tucker past Clarkston. Norman threw two touchdown passes to senior E. Grant Ffrench and one to sophomore Tajuan Kirk. Ffrench added a punt returned for a touchdown for Tucker. On the ground for Tucker, senior Izayah Horsham, sophomore Christian Copeland and freshman Quaneskia Smith each had one touchdown run. Ffrench was 5-of-5 on point-after tries while Lance Harrell and William Soliz each kicked one PAT.

Class 2A

Thomson 56, Swainsboro 7

Jaris Sinkfield had an absolute evening for Thomson. The junior athlete scored on a touchdown run, a touchdown reception, an interception returned for a touchdown and a punt returned 60 yards for a touchdown to account for 24 of the 56 points for the Bulldogs. Junior quarterback Markevion Jonbes was 4-of-5 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown, to Sinkfield. Senior Anthony Jeffrey had 13 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns while Sinkfield had four carries for 62 yards and a score. Sophomore kicker Sam Anderson was 8-for-8 on point-after tries.

Miller Grove 50, Stone Mountain 14

Miller Grove had little issues in its 50-14 non-region victory over Stone Mountain at Hallford Stadium. Quarterback Thomas Winston passed for three touchdowns and Na’Shaun Porter ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Amed Jatta converted a 42-yard field goal for the Wolverines.

Class A Division I

Gordon Lee 42, Armuchee 0

Gordon Lee got touchdown runs from three players in a romp of Armuchee to move to 3-1 on the season. Logan Price, Peyton Grove and Layne Vaughn each scored a rushing touchdown while Landon Norton had one reception for 59 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Dustin Day was 6-of-10 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Mount Paran 42, Cherokee Christian 14

The Eagles rushed for 462 yards and six touchdowns on the evening to move past Cherokee Chrisitan. Senior Andrew Overton led with 13 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore Gavin Steele had 11 carries for 101 yards and a touchdowns and sophomore Christian Holmes, sophomore Easton George and senior Sam Westbrook each had one touchdown run.

Class A Division II

Lincoln County 31, Elbert County 28

Lincoln County outlasted Elbert to move to 4-0 on the season and a two-touchdown effort from sophomore Jonathan Norman helped the cause. Norman had nine carries for 92 yards and two scores while junior Kelby Glaze made 13 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Drew Huff was 5-of-8 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown to senior Christian Harris. Junior kicker Fortson Partridge was 4-for-4 on point-after tries and made one field goal in one attempt for Lincoln County.

McIntosh County Academy 48, Claxton 6

Senior quarterback Nehemiah West was 8-of-11 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns to help lead McIntosh County Academy past Claxton. West passed to senior receiver Craig Battle – who had five receptions for 82 yards—on each of the touchdowns. Earnest McIntosh had 21 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns while West added nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Blake McMahan had one rushing touchdown for MCA.

In other Thursday games – After trailing 6-0 following the first quarter and 12-7 at the half, Wilcox County held Turner County scoreless in the second half to secure the victory and move to 2-2 on the season. …