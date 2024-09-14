Friday recap: Carrollton, Buford show they belong 1-2 in Class 6A

Carrollton and Buford, the football teams ranked 1-2 in Class 6A, proved their worth Friday night while Lee County, North Oconee and Savannah Christian looked strong around the state.

Carrollton defeated Gainesville, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, 45-16. Carrollton (5-0) led 42-10 in the second half, allowing a touchdown on a blocked punt. Gainesville had been 23-0 in regular-season games since hiring Josh Niblett as coach in 2022.

Buford defeated third-ranked Douglas County 31-14 in a game featuring about 20 major Division I prospects playing major roles. Buford (3-1) was ranked No. 1 in preseason. The Wolves’ lone defeat was a 13-10 decision against Milton, the No. 1 team in 5A.