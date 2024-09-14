Friday recap: Carrollton, Buford show they belong 1-2 in Class 6A

Carrollton and Buford, the football teams ranked 1-2 in Class 6A, proved their worth Friday night while Lee County, North Oconee and Savannah Christian looked strong around the state.
Carrollton defeated Gainesville, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, 45-16. Carrollton (5-0) led 42-10 in the second half, allowing a touchdown on a blocked punt. Gainesville had been 23-0 in regular-season games since hiring Josh Niblett as coach in 2022.
Buford defeated third-ranked Douglas County 31-14 in a game featuring about 20 major Division I prospects playing major roles. Buford (3-1) was ranked No. 1 in preseason. The Wolves’ lone defeat was a 13-10 decision against Milton, the No. 1 team in 5A.
Milton also won Friday, beating Blessed Trinity, the No. 4 team in Class 4A, 28-14.
In south Georgia, No. 3 Lee County of Class 5A beat Class 6A’s No. 10 team, Colquitt County, 47-35. Lee County had been 0-12 all-time against Colquitt.
In the top game in northeast Georgia, No. 5 North Oconee of Class 4A beat No. 2 Jefferson of Class 3A 35-0. Jefferson had not been shut out since 2011, a streak of 160 games. North Oconee enters region play 4-0. The Titans haven’t lost a region game since 2020.
In a game between Class 3A-A private schools, No. 1 Savannah Christian came to Roswell and beat No. 4 Fellowship Christian 28-7. Savannah Christian is 5-0.
North Cobb Christian beat Ringgold 41-39 in overtime in a Region 7-2A game between ranked teams.
Unranked teams Cambridge and Oconee County beat top-10 teams from the class below.
Cambridge defeated No. 10 Calhoun of Class 3A 31-19. Oconee County beat Class 2A No. 3 Stephens County 35-10.
No. 6 Fitzgerald of Class A Division I defeated No. 3 Brooks County of A Division II 23-13.
Only two top-10 teams lost when not playing a larger school or a higher-ranked opponent.
No. 3 Mary Persons of Class 3A went down to unranked Troup 24-17. Troup had opened the season ranked.
Unranked Pelham beat No. 7 Seminole County 9-6 in Class A Division II, u
