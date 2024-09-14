High School Sports

Friday recap: Carrollton, Buford show they belong 1-2 in Class 6A

Lee County, North Oconee, Savannah Christian win big games
Valdosta’s kicker, Tomas Lopez, kicks and extra point during the Valdosta at South Gwinnett football game in Gwinnett on September 13, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

By Todd Holcomb
49 minutes ago

Carrollton and Buford, the football teams ranked 1-2 in Class 6A, proved their worth Friday night while Lee County, North Oconee and Savannah Christian looked strong around the state.

Carrollton defeated Gainesville, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, 45-16. Carrollton (5-0) led 42-10 in the second half, allowing a touchdown on a blocked punt. Gainesville had been 23-0 in regular-season games since hiring Josh Niblett as coach in 2022.

Buford defeated third-ranked Douglas County 31-14 in a game featuring about 20 major Division I prospects playing major roles. Buford (3-1) was ranked No. 1 in preseason. The Wolves’ lone defeat was a 13-10 decision against Milton, the No. 1 team in 5A.

Milton also won Friday, beating Blessed Trinity, the No. 4 team in Class 4A, 28-14.

In south Georgia, No. 3 Lee County of Class 5A beat Class 6A’s No. 10 team, Colquitt County, 47-35. Lee County had been 0-12 all-time against Colquitt.

In the top game in northeast Georgia, No. 5 North Oconee of Class 4A beat No. 2 Jefferson of Class 3A 35-0. Jefferson had not been shut out since 2011, a streak of 160 games. North Oconee enters region play 4-0. The Titans haven’t lost a region game since 2020.

In a game between Class 3A-A private schools, No. 1 Savannah Christian came to Roswell and beat No. 4 Fellowship Christian 28-7. Savannah Christian is 5-0.

North Cobb Christian beat Ringgold 41-39 in overtime in a Region 7-2A game between ranked teams.

Unranked teams Cambridge and Oconee County beat top-10 teams from the class below.

Cambridge defeated No. 10 Calhoun of Class 3A 31-19. Oconee County beat Class 2A No. 3 Stephens County 35-10.

No. 6 Fitzgerald of Class A Division I defeated No. 3 Brooks County of A Division II 23-13.

Only two top-10 teams lost when not playing a larger school or a higher-ranked opponent.

No. 3 Mary Persons of Class 3A went down to unranked Troup 24-17. Troup had opened the season ranked.

Unranked Pelham beat No. 7 Seminole County 9-6 in Class A Division II, u

