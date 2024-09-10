Breaking: Delta plane hits tail of another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson
Week 4 Volleyball Rankings

Credit: GHSA Twitter

By Score Atlanta
19 minutes ago

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta maintains a perfect 19-0 record and North Forsyth remains No. 2 with a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Walton on its resume. No. 4 Marietta has won 11-straight and Norcross moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 this week and is 15-3 with its only Class 6A loss coming to Alpharetta. Harrison replaced North Paulding at No. 10. In Class 6A, No. 1 River Ridge defeated No. 2 Pope 3-1. Loganville moved up to No. 7 this week and Chamblee made its debut at No. 10.

The Class 4A poll shifted with Kell moving up to No. 3 after scoring a 3-2 win over Blessed Trinity that sent the Titans down from No. 2 to No. 4. Cartersville debuted this week and replaced Allatoona in the poll. The Class 3A rankings are led by Jefferson—which is 18-1 with its only loss coming to Class 5A No. 7 ranked Loganville. Richmond Academy, Cherokee Bluff, Sandy Creek and Chestatee round out this week’s top 5 and LaFayette replaced Northwest Whitfield.

Morgan County leads Class 2A with a 22-2 win-streak and 11-match win-streak. The Bulldogs’ only two losses came to Sandy Creek and Hebron Christian. In Class A, Armuchee moved up to No. 2 and the Class A-3A Private poll did not shift this week.

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. North Forsyth

3. Walton

4. Marietta

5. North Cobb

6. Norcross

7. Buford

8. Brookwood

9. West Forsyth

10. Harrison

Class 5A

1. River Ridge

2. Pope

3. Milton

4. Woodward Academy

5. Sequoyah

6. McIntosh

7. Loganville

8. Johns Creek

9. Woodstock

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Marist

3. Kell

4. Blessed Trinity

5. St. Pius

6. Midtown

7. Union Grove

8. ELCA

9. Westminster

10. Cartersville

Class 3A

1. Jefferson

2. Richmond Academy

3. Cherokee

4. Sandy Creek

5. Chestatee

6. White County

7. Heritage-Catoosa

8. Oconee County

9. LaFayette

10. Whitewater

Class 2A

1. Morgan County

2. Pierce County

3. Ringgold

4. Columbus

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Davidson Arts

7. Hart County

8. Union County

9. Appling County

10. Miller Grove

Class A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Armuchee

3. Elite Scholar’s Academy

4. Model

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. Fannin County

7. Bremen

8. Chattooga

9. Heard County

10. Banks County

Class A-3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Lovett

5. Trinity Christian

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Mt. Paran

8. St. Vincent’s

9. Savannah Christian

10. Wesleyan

Score Atlanta
