Week 4 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta maintains a perfect 19-0 record and North Forsyth remains No. 2 with a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Walton on its resume. No. 4 Marietta has won 11-straight and Norcross moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 this week and is 15-3 with its only Class 6A loss coming to Alpharetta. Harrison replaced North Paulding at No. 10. In Class 6A, No. 1 River Ridge defeated No. 2 Pope 3-1. Loganville moved up to No. 7 this week and Chamblee made its debut at No. 10.

The Class 4A poll shifted with Kell moving up to No. 3 after scoring a 3-2 win over Blessed Trinity that sent the Titans down from No. 2 to No. 4. Cartersville debuted this week and replaced Allatoona in the poll. The Class 3A rankings are led by Jefferson—which is 18-1 with its only loss coming to Class 5A No. 7 ranked Loganville. Richmond Academy, Cherokee Bluff, Sandy Creek and Chestatee round out this week’s top 5 and LaFayette replaced Northwest Whitfield.

Morgan County leads Class 2A with a 22-2 win-streak and 11-match win-streak. The Bulldogs’ only two losses came to Sandy Creek and Hebron Christian. In Class A, Armuchee moved up to No. 2 and the Class A-3A Private poll did not shift this week.