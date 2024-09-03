Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta improved to 17-0 and came in at No. 13 in the latest Maxpreps National poll. No. 2 North Forsyth picked up a 3-2 win over No. 7 West Forsyth and No. 3 Walton dropped to 17-7 after a trio of out-of-state losses. No. 4 Marietta has won 10-straight since its loss to Walton, including two wins over No. 5 North Cobb. In Class 5A, River Ridge took over No. 1 after scoring a 3-1 win over Pope on Aug. 29 and sent the Greyhounds to No. 2. The Knights have now won 10-straight matches. Milton continued its climb and moved up to No. 3 after stamping its ninth-straight victory.

Class 4A shifted with Kell moving up from No. 6 to no. 4 and Midtown moved up a spot to No. 6. Westminster dropped to 11-11 overall, but wins over Walton and North Forsyth keep the Wildcats at No. 10. In Class 3A, Richmond Academy moved up to No. 2 after its 12-1 start and Cherokee Bluff climbed to No. 3. Class 2A No. 1 Morgan County has won eight-straight and the poll also saw Columbus move up to No. 4. In Class A, Armuchee moved up one spot to No. 3 and Hebron Christian maintained its position at No. 1 in Class A-3A with a flawless 12-0 record.

Class 6A