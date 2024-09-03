Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta improved to 17-0 and came in at No. 13 in the latest Maxpreps National poll. No. 2 North Forsyth picked up a 3-2 win over No. 7 West Forsyth and No. 3 Walton dropped to 17-7 after a trio of out-of-state losses. No. 4 Marietta has won 10-straight since its loss to Walton, including two wins over No. 5 North Cobb. In Class 5A, River Ridge took over No. 1 after scoring a 3-1 win over Pope on Aug. 29 and sent the Greyhounds to No. 2. The Knights have now won 10-straight matches. Milton continued its climb and moved up to No. 3 after stamping its ninth-straight victory.
Class 4A shifted with Kell moving up from No. 6 to no. 4 and Midtown moved up a spot to No. 6. Westminster dropped to 11-11 overall, but wins over Walton and North Forsyth keep the Wildcats at No. 10. In Class 3A, Richmond Academy moved up to No. 2 after its 12-1 start and Cherokee Bluff climbed to No. 3. Class 2A No. 1 Morgan County has won eight-straight and the poll also saw Columbus move up to No. 4. In Class A, Armuchee moved up one spot to No. 3 and Hebron Christian maintained its position at No. 1 in Class A-3A with a flawless 12-0 record.
Class 6A
1. Alpharetta
2. North Forsyth
3. Walton
4. Marietta
5. North Cobb
6. Buford
7. West Forsyth
8. Brookwood
9. Norcross
10. North Paulding
Class 5A
1. River Ridge
2. Pope
3. Milton
4. Woodward
5. Sequoyah
6. McIntosh
7. Lakeside-Evans
8. Loganville
9. Woodstock
10. Johns Creek
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Blessed Trinity
3. Marist
4. Kell
5. St. Pius
6. Midtown
7. Union Grove
8. ELCA
9. Allatoona
10. Westminster
Class 3A
1. Jefferson
2. Richmond Academy
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. Sandy Creek
5. White County
6. Chestatee
7. Heritage-Catoosa
8. Oconee County
9. Northwest Whitfield
10. Whitewater
Class 2A
1. Morgan County
2. Pierce County
3. Ringgold
4. Columbus
5. Coahulla Creek
6. Davidson Arts
7. Hart County
8. Union County
9. Appling County
10. Miller Grove
Class A
1. Gordon Lee
2. Model
3. Armuchee
4. Elite Scholar’s Academy
5. Lake Oconee Academy
6. Fannin County
7. Bremen
8. Chattooga
9. Heard County
10. Banks County
Class A-3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Mt. Pisgah
3. Greater Atlanta Christian
4. Lovett
5. Trinity Christian
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Mt. Paran
8. St. Vincent’s
9. Savannah Christian
10. Wesleyan
