Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

By Score Atlanta
21 minutes ago

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta improved to 17-0 and came in at No. 13 in the latest Maxpreps National poll. No. 2 North Forsyth picked up a 3-2 win over No. 7 West Forsyth and No. 3 Walton dropped to 17-7 after a trio of out-of-state losses. No. 4 Marietta has won 10-straight since its loss to Walton, including two wins over No. 5 North Cobb. In Class 5A, River Ridge took over No. 1 after scoring a 3-1 win over Pope on Aug. 29 and sent the Greyhounds to No. 2. The Knights have now won 10-straight matches. Milton continued its climb and moved up to No. 3 after stamping its ninth-straight victory.

Class 4A shifted with Kell moving up from No. 6 to no. 4 and Midtown moved up a spot to No. 6. Westminster dropped to 11-11 overall, but wins over Walton and North Forsyth keep the Wildcats at No. 10. In Class 3A, Richmond Academy moved up to No. 2 after its 12-1 start and Cherokee Bluff climbed to No. 3. Class 2A No. 1 Morgan County has won eight-straight and the poll also saw Columbus move up to No. 4. In Class A, Armuchee moved up one spot to No. 3 and Hebron Christian maintained its position at No. 1 in Class A-3A with a flawless 12-0 record.

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. North Forsyth

3. Walton

4. Marietta

5. North Cobb

6. Buford

7. West Forsyth

8. Brookwood

9. Norcross

10. North Paulding

Class 5A

1. River Ridge

2. Pope

3. Milton

4. Woodward

5. Sequoyah

6. McIntosh

7. Lakeside-Evans

8. Loganville

9. Woodstock

10. Johns Creek

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Blessed Trinity

3. Marist

4. Kell

5. St. Pius

6. Midtown

7. Union Grove

8. ELCA

9. Allatoona

10. Westminster

Class 3A

1. Jefferson

2. Richmond Academy

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. Sandy Creek

5. White County

6. Chestatee

7. Heritage-Catoosa

8. Oconee County

9. Northwest Whitfield

10. Whitewater

Class 2A

1. Morgan County

2. Pierce County

3. Ringgold

4. Columbus

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Davidson Arts

7. Hart County

8. Union County

9. Appling County

10. Miller Grove

Class A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Model

3. Armuchee

4. Elite Scholar’s Academy

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. Fannin County

7. Bremen

8. Chattooga

9. Heard County

10. Banks County

Class A-3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Lovett

5. Trinity Christian

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Mt. Paran

8. St. Vincent’s

9. Savannah Christian

10. Wesleyan

Score Atlanta
