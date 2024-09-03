Breaking: Georgia Tech football ranked in the AP Top 25 for first time since 2015
Week 3 Softball Rankings

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Still undefeated, sitting Class 7A champion Buford (9-0) leads the state’s highest class (6A) and leads East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown in the top 5.

The Wolves are coming off victories over North Hall and Collins Hill in the last week, both 8-0 victories. East Coweta is riding a 16-game winning streak and as the state runner-up in the Class 7A championship last season, the Indians are experienced and are coming off a 16-1 victory over Campbell.

Brookwood is coming off a 15-3 victory over region victory against Peachtree Ridge and riding momentum entering a road rematch against Parkview Thursday for a Region 7-6A matchup. The No. 3-ranked Broncos are 6-0 in the league and defeated Parkview 3-2 on August 15.

Seckinger leads Class 5A ahead of Lassiter, Greenbrier, Pope and East Paulding fill the top 5. Creekview, Northgate, Houston County, Veterans and Effingham County fills the top 10. Harris County tops Class 4A and leads Northside-Columbus, Eastside, Cartersville and North Oconee in the top 5.

Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads Pickens, LaFayette, West Laurens and LaGrange in the top 5. Appling County leads Hebron, Cook, Morgan County and Rockmart in the Class 2A top 5.

Gordon Lee tops Class A Division I and leads Wesleyan, Heard County, Banks County and Toombs County in the top 5. Lanier County is ranked atop Class A Division II ahead of Georgia Military, Screven County, Irwin County and Wilcox County in the top 5.

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. Brookwood

4. North Cobb

5. Grovetown

6. North Paulding

7. Archer

8. Grayson

9. Denmark

10. Mill Creek

Class 5A

1. Seckinger

2. Lassiter

3. Greenbrier

4. Pope

5. East Paulding

6. Creekview

7. Northgate

8. Houston County

9. Veterans

10. Effingham County

Class 4A

1. Harris County

2. Northside-Columbus

3. Eastside

4. Cartersville

5. North Oconee

6. Wayne County

7. Ola

8. Allatoona

9. Kell

10. East Forsyth

Class 3A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Pickens

3. LaFayette

4. West Laurens

5. LaGrange

6. Whitewater

7. Southeast Bulloch

8. Peach County

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Harlem

Class 2A

1. Appling County

2. Hebron Christian

3. Cook

4. Morgan County

5. Rockmart

6. Sonoraville

7. Pike County

8. Prince Avenue Christian

9. Franklin County

10. Stephens County

Class A Division I

1. Gordon Lee

2. Wesleyan

3. Heard County

4. Banks County

5. Toombs County

6. Social Circle

7. Bremen

8. East Laurens

9. Bacon County

10. Jasper County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Georgia Military

3. Screven County

4. Irwin County

5. Wilcox County

6. Glascock County

7. ECI

8. Bowdon

9. Metter

10. Clinch County

Score Atlanta
Credit: GHSA

Week 3 Volleyball Rankings
