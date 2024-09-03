Week 3 Softball Rankings

Still undefeated, sitting Class 7A champion Buford (9-0) leads the state’s highest class (6A) and leads East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown in the top 5.

The Wolves are coming off victories over North Hall and Collins Hill in the last week, both 8-0 victories. East Coweta is riding a 16-game winning streak and as the state runner-up in the Class 7A championship last season, the Indians are experienced and are coming off a 16-1 victory over Campbell.

Brookwood is coming off a 15-3 victory over region victory against Peachtree Ridge and riding momentum entering a road rematch against Parkview Thursday for a Region 7-6A matchup. The No. 3-ranked Broncos are 6-0 in the league and defeated Parkview 3-2 on August 15.