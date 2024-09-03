Week 3 Softball Rankings

Still undefeated, sitting Class 7A champion Buford (9-0) leads the state’s highest class (6A) and leads East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown in the top 5.
The Wolves are coming off victories over North Hall and Collins Hill in the last week, both 8-0 victories. East Coweta is riding a 16-game winning streak and as the state runner-up in the Class 7A championship last season, the Indians are experienced and are coming off a 16-1 victory over Campbell.
Brookwood is coming off a 15-3 victory over region victory against Peachtree Ridge and riding momentum entering a road rematch against Parkview Thursday for a Region 7-6A matchup. The No. 3-ranked Broncos are 6-0 in the league and defeated Parkview 3-2 on August 15.
Seckinger leads Class 5A ahead of Lassiter, Greenbrier, Pope and East Paulding fill the top 5. Creekview, Northgate, Houston County, Veterans and Effingham County fills the top 10. Harris County tops Class 4A and leads Northside-Columbus, Eastside, Cartersville and North Oconee in the top 5.
Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads Pickens, LaFayette, West Laurens and LaGrange in the top 5. Appling County leads Hebron, Cook, Morgan County and Rockmart in the Class 2A top 5.
Gordon Lee tops Class A Division I and leads Wesleyan, Heard County, Banks County and Toombs County in the top 5. Lanier County is ranked atop Class A Division II ahead of Georgia Military, Screven County, Irwin County and Wilcox County in the top 5.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. Brookwood
4. North Cobb
5. Grovetown
6. North Paulding
7. Archer
8. Grayson
9. Denmark
10. Mill Creek
Class 5A
1. Seckinger
2. Lassiter
3. Greenbrier
4. Pope
5. East Paulding
6. Creekview
7. Northgate
8. Houston County
9. Veterans
10. Effingham County
Class 4A
1. Harris County
2. Northside-Columbus
3. Eastside
4. Cartersville
5. North Oconee
6. Wayne County
7. Ola
8. Allatoona
9. Kell
10. East Forsyth
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Pickens
3. LaFayette
4. West Laurens
5. LaGrange
6. Whitewater
7. Southeast Bulloch
8. Peach County
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Harlem
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Cook
4. Morgan County
5. Rockmart
6. Sonoraville
7. Pike County
8. Prince Avenue Christian
9. Franklin County
10. Stephens County
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Wesleyan
3. Heard County
4. Banks County
5. Toombs County
6. Social Circle
7. Bremen
8. East Laurens
9. Bacon County
10. Jasper County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Georgia Military
3. Screven County
4. Irwin County
5. Wilcox County
6. Glascock County
7. ECI
8. Bowdon
9. Metter
10. Clinch County
