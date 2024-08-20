Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Alpharetta has opened up a 13-0 start to the season and maintains its spot. The Raiders scored a 2-0 sweep over Walton on Aug. 10. Walton also dropped a tough match to Creekview and slid a spot to No. 4 behind undefeated North Forsyth. Buford and Norcross came in at No. 8 and No. 9 this week and bumped Hillgrove and North Gwinnett out of the poll. In Class 5A, Pope took over No. 1 after McIntosh lost to Milton, which moved the Eagles up to No. 3 this week from its previous spot at No. 6. River Ridge and Sequoyah replaced Chattahoochee and Northgate in this week’s poll.
In Class 4A, Union Grove used an 8-0 start to crash the polls at No. 3 and Allatoona made its debut at No. 7 after the exit of Starr’s Mill and Dalton from the top 10. The Class 3A rankings shifted with Jefferson taking over No. 1 after a 10-0 start from No. 2 and Sandy Creek falling to No. 2 this week after its 7-3 start that includes losses to Carrollton, Wesleyan and Morgan County. Class 2A introduced Ringgold into the rankings at No. 4 after Sonoraville’s 4-5 start sent the Phoenix out of the poll. In Class A, Armuchee moved up two spots to No. 5 after a strong 7-1 start and Mt. Paran fell to No. 5 after losses to East Coweta and Holy Innocents’ to produce a 2-2 overall start.
Class 6A
1. Alpharetta
2. North Cobb
3. North Forsyth
4. Walton
5. Marietta
6. Brookwood
7. West Forsyth
8. Buford
9. Norcross
10. Cherokee
Class 5A
1. Pope
2. McIntosh
3. Milton
4. Johns Creek
5. Newnan
6. River Ridge
7. Woodward Academy
8. Lakeside Evans
9. Loganville
10. Sequoyah
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. St. Pius
3. Union Grove
4. Blessed Trinity
5. Marist
6. Midtown
7. Allatoona
8. Kell
9. ELCA
10. Westminster
Class 3A
1. Jefferson
2. Sandy Creek
3. Oconee County
4. Whitewater
5. Heritage-Catoosa
6. Chestatee
7. White County
8. Richmond Academy
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Northwest Whitfield
Class 2A
1. Morgan County
2. Pierce County
3. Columbus
4. Ringgold
5. Hart County
6. Appling County
7. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
8. Davidson Arts
9. Miller Grove
10. Coahulla Creek
Class A
1. Gordon Lee
2. Tallulah Falls
3. Model
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Armuchee
6. Elite Scholar’s Academy
7. Heard County
8. Savannah
9. Bremen
10. Chattooga
Class A-3A Private
1. Greater Atlanta Christian
2. Lovett
3. Hebron Christian
4. Mt. Pisgah
5. Mt. Paran
6. Savannah Arts
7. St. Vincent’s
8. Savannah Christian
9. Whitefield Academy 10. Landmark Christian
About the Author