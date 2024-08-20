Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Alpharetta has opened up a 13-0 start to the season and maintains its spot. The Raiders scored a 2-0 sweep over Walton on Aug. 10. Walton also dropped a tough match to Creekview and slid a spot to No. 4 behind undefeated North Forsyth. Buford and Norcross came in at No. 8 and No. 9 this week and bumped Hillgrove and North Gwinnett out of the poll. In Class 5A, Pope took over No. 1 after McIntosh lost to Milton, which moved the Eagles up to No. 3 this week from its previous spot at No. 6. River Ridge and Sequoyah replaced Chattahoochee and Northgate in this week’s poll.

In Class 4A, Union Grove used an 8-0 start to crash the polls at No. 3 and Allatoona made its debut at No. 7 after the exit of Starr’s Mill and Dalton from the top 10. The Class 3A rankings shifted with Jefferson taking over No. 1 after a 10-0 start from No. 2 and Sandy Creek falling to No. 2 this week after its 7-3 start that includes losses to Carrollton, Wesleyan and Morgan County. Class 2A introduced Ringgold into the rankings at No. 4 after Sonoraville’s 4-5 start sent the Phoenix out of the poll. In Class A, Armuchee moved up two spots to No. 5 after a strong 7-1 start and Mt. Paran fell to No. 5 after losses to East Coweta and Holy Innocents’ to produce a 2-2 overall start.

Class 6A