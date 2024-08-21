The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Dustin Adkins, Ola High School

From the nominator: Coach Adkins has had immediate impact in his first season at the school - on and off the field. The Mustangs are unbeaten at 5-0 behind a disciplined approach established by Adkins, whose previous school in Florida won back-to-back state championships.

Positive impact on community: Coach Adkins has opened the lines of communication between his players and younger students in local school system.

Mike Coe, Coffee High School

From the nominator: Coach Coe has been super successful as a head coach on the field but even more so off of it. The bonds and relationships he builds with his players is amazing and last forever. I could not think of a better person to nominate.

Positive impact on community: Coach Coe and players have visited and spoken at local clubs and organizations. They are also participating in clean-up projects and spending time with young students in the classroom.

Jeremy Edwards, Houston County High School

From the nominator: Coach Edwards has done a phenomenal job since taking over our program. He has instilled a culture of accountability and belief in doing things the right way.

Positive impact on community: Coach Edwards and his athletes spend time with seniors at area assisted living centers in our area to eat lunch with some of the people who live there.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9 a.m.