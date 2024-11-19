Underdogs Luella, Ringgold oust competition, top-ranked teams rolled in first round

Luella will travel to No. 5 Cherokee Bluff in the second round after the Bears defeated Monroe Area 28-7. Cherokee was led by quarterback Brooks Brien, who was 17-of-20 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns -- to Malcolm Milsap and Jackson Pirkle. The Bears got a 57-yard touchdown run from Connor Griffin and a short touchdown run from Pirkle.

In another upset, Ringgold was a 13-point underdog when it moved past Hart County 19-0 to earn a second-round berth. The victory was the first in the playoff for coach Austin Crisp, who took over the program last season. The Tigers lost in the first round in each of the past two seasons and appeared in the second round in 2021.

It’s worth noting that defending-champion Cedar Grove will not be in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012. The Saints lost to Harlem 27-13, marking the end of Cedar Grove’s era of dominance in 3A football.

Top-ranked Peach County outgained Chestatee 503-394 behind a 324-yard performance from quarterback DJ Hudson in the 56-33 victory over Chestatee. Hudson passed to Zion Hudson (62 yards, 5 yards) and Chris Scott (83 yards, 39 yards) for touchdowns. Ashton Barton added 107 rushing yards and a touchdown, and E’Darrius Davis scored on a 14-yard run. Hudson was 12-of-15 passing for 324 yards and four touchdowns. Hudson had five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, and Scott had three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Peach will play Baldwin in the second round

No. 9-ranked Douglass advanced to the second round for the first time since the 2019 season, when it lost in the quarterfinals under coach Rodney Cofield. The victory marked Stanley Pritchett’s first playoff victory. The Astros suffered first-round losses in each of the past two seasons. Douglass scored on a 30-yard pass from quarterback John Wilson to Demarion Parrott and a 65-yard touchdown run from Antoine Watkins. Douglass will face Calhoun in the second round.

Calhoun trailed 6-3 after the first quarter and led 10-6 at the half before it held the Jaguars scoreless in the second half to secure a 31-6 victory against Spalding.

Class 3A first-round results

Jefferson 46, Monroe 6

Oconee County 31, Westside-Augusta 14

Luella 25, Westover 24

Cherokee Bluff 28, Monroe Area 14

North Hall 21, Gilmer 14

Upson-Lee 35, Long County 23

LaGrange 48, Lumpkin County 6

Sandy Creek 48, Adairsville 23

Peach County 56, Chestatee 33

Baldwin 26, West Laurens 24

Calhoun 31, Spalding 6

Stephenson 44, Whitewater 37

Jenkins 28, Northwest Whitfield 14

Southeast Bulloch 35, Heritage-Catoosa 9

Harlem 27, Cedar Grove 14

Douglass-Atlanta 14, Cairo 13