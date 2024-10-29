Two-way standouts lead Georgia high school football top performances from Week 11

Cook’s 2,423 rushing yards is among the most in state history for the regular season.

Top five

*Athens Academy WR/DB Keyon Standifer had five receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 34-28 victory over Rabun County.

*Carver (Atlanta) WR/DB Terrious Favors had eight receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns, returned four punts for 48 yards and had two solo tackles, one assist and one pass breakup in a 47-17 victory over Lovett.

*Chattooga RB/LB Zayden Cook rushed for 464 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries, made nine tackles, intercepted two passes and punted twice for a 42.0-yard average in a 56-36 victory over Dade County.

*Dutchtown QB Michael Johnson was 25-of-37 passing for 400 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 52-21 victory over McIntosh.

*Shiloh RB Marlin Mathis rushed for 303 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing on the season (1,082) in a 29-21 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

Best of the rest

*ACE Charter WR Brice Whitley had eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown and scored the game-winning conversion in overtime of a 29-28 victory over Bleckley County.

*Aquinas QB Jim Franklin rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown and was 19-of-32 passing for 382 yards and three touchdowns, all to Jack Rhodes, who had 10 receptions for 230 yards, in a 48-38 loss to West Laurens.

*Bethlehem Christian DE Colin Oates had six solo tackles, two tackles for losses and one sack in a 15-14 victory over George Walton Academy.

*Bowdon QB Charles Maxell was 10-of-12 passing for 204 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-7 victory over Greenville.

*Buford LB Deion Miller had four sacks, four solo tackles, two assists and two QB pressures in a 49-7 victory over Mountain View.

*Burke County DB/RB/WR Kel’von Scott scored four touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving and one on an interception return – in a 56-10 victory over Butler.

*Calhoun RB Isiah Nalls rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and threw a TD pass in a 38-0 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

*Callaway LB Xae Anderson had 11 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in a 45-14 victory over Jackson.

*Cass DB Ian Williams returned kickoffs 85 and 55 yards for touchdowns, made 12 tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks and forced a fumble in a 32-17 victory over Allatoona.

*Cedar Grove RB Zsewaun Smith rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 44-0 victory over Riverdale.

*Chattahoochee WR D.J. Avery had eight receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 66-27 loss to Seckinger.

*Cherokee Christian LB Mikey Statham had 15 tackles, two tackles for losses, a blocked punt and a blocked extra-point attempt in a 28-20 victory over Central Fellowship.

*Christian Heritage QB Carter Triplett passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards in a 49-21 loss to Fannin County.

*Clinch County QB Aaron Bryant rushed for 168 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries in a 52-43 victory over Turner County.

*Dade County RB/DB Jace Anderson rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on five carries, scored a two-point conversion and had 17 tackles and two pass breakups in a 56-36 loss to Chattooga.

*Dunwoody QB Matt Pearch was 29-of-41 passing for 307 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over Chamblee.

*Early County RB/LB Charles Williams rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown and had four solo tackles, an assist and a pass defense in a 48-16 region-clinching victory over Mitchell County.

*Eastside LB Christian Gass, playing only one half, had six solo tackles, six assists, four tackles for losses and a sack in a 62-10 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Edmund Burke Academy RB/WR/FS Owen Redd rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, caught three passes for 50 yards and made eight tackles in a 35-18 victory over Briarwood Academy.

*Fannin County LB Cooper Born had 11 tackles, five assists, one tackle for a loss, two passes defended and two QB pressures in a 48-21 victory over Christian Heritage.

*Fellowship Christian RB C.J. Givers rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 42-17 victory over Wesleyan.

*First Presbyterian WR/DB Benjamin McElreath had 11 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown and made six tackles, one for a loss, in a 27-20 overtime victory over Tattnall Square.

*Flint River Academy RB/LB Sully Jones rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns and had three solo tackles, three tackles for losses and seven assists in a 26-7 victory over Rock Springs Christian.

*Franklin County freshman LB Elliott Harbin had eight solo tackles, seven assists, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a QB pressure in a 38-21 loss to Hebron Christian.

*Grayson LB Tyler Atkinson had five solo tackles, six tackles for losses and 12 assists in a 41-7 victory over South Gwinnett.

*Heard County LB/RB Antonio Heath had six solo tackles, three assists, four tackles for losses, a caused fumble and a recovered fumble and rushed for 71 yards on 10 carries in a 38-26 victory over Model.

*Holy Innocents’ RB Sam Chasteen rushed for 127 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter to rally his team from a 14-8 deficit, in a 23-14 victory over Washington.

*Jackson County RB Dayla Maxwell rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and had four receptions for 54 yards in a 31-0 victory over Loganville.

*Jefferson DB Chance Payne intercepted two passes and blocked a punt in a 35-7 victory over Cherokee Bluff.

*Jenkins ATH Trenton Rhodes had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns, two rushes for 45 yards and a 30-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 71-13 victory over Islands.

*John Milledge Academy freshman TE/LB Asa Wall made 12 tackles and two tackles for losses, had three receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown and completed a 6-yard TD pass in a 28-17 victory over Mount de Sales.

*Kell LB Brayden Rouse had 12 tackles, four tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks in a 28-14 victory over Cambridge.

*Lambert RB Cam Bland rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and caught two passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-20 victory over Denmark.

*Lanier Christian RB Noah Freeman rushed for 312 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries in a 49-14 victory over Dominion Christian.

*Liberty County RB Brandon Roberts rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and had two receptions for 32 yards in a 14-0 victory over Beach.

*Lincoln County LB Christian Crite had three receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns, had eight solo tackles, two assists and one QB hurry and returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Warren County.

*Lowndes DB Tre Thomas had four solo tackles, 10 assists and one pass breakup in a 28-7 victory over Richmond Hill.

*Lumpkin Co. RB Nolan Matthews rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 38-14 victory over Dawson County.

*M.L. King LB Brandon Sutherland had six solo tackles, seven assists, two tackles for losses and an interception in a 38-13 victory over Drew.

*Mary Persons QB Mac Nelson was 19-of-23 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-29 victory over Sandy Creek.

*McIntosh County Academy LB/RB Jayden Ellis had seven solo tackles and four assists, blocked a punt and rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-6 victory over Savannah.

*Metter QB Mike Ricks rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, was 10-of-19 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown and caught a 25-yard TD pass in a 20-9 victory over Jenkins County.

*Miller Grove RB Nashaun Porter rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 28-6 victory over Salem.

*Mount Paran Christian QB Andrew Overton rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 55 and 70 yards, was 3-of-5 passing for 74 yards and averaged 43.0 yards per punt in a 28-21 victory over Landmark Christian.

*North Atlanta QB Ian Reynolds was 15-of-27 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 38 yards in a 28-24 victory over West Forsyth.

*North Cobb Christian WR D.J. Huggins had seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-21 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*North Cobb DE Dom Moody had five solo tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 43-0 victory over Etowah.

*North Forsyth FS/RB Colter Vela had six tackles, one interception, eight rushing attempts for 54 yards and three touchdowns and a blocked punt in a 24-14 victory over Alpharetta.

*North Gwinnett LB/DL Cole Funderburk had six solo tackles, four tackles for losses, four QB hurries and two assists in a 27-21 victory over Norcross.

*North Hall QB Smith McGarvey was 9-of-9 passing for four touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

*Northeast LB Santana Balkcom had 11 tackles, one for a loss, in a 40-19 victory over Dodge County.

*Oconee County LB Zach Weeks had seven solo tackles and two sacks in a 20-0 victory over Monroe Area.

*Ola RB Caden Waye rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and made four tackles in a 42-10 victory over Hampton.

*Parkview RB Brian Stokes rushed for 185 yards on 30 carries in a 21-12 loss to Peachtree Ridge.

*Peach County QB D.J. Hudson was 10-of-17 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 149 yards in a 48-17 victory over Cairo.

*Rome WR/DB Darnell Collins had six receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, made three tackles and broke up a pass in a 35-7 victory over New Manchester.

*Roswell QB Trey Smith was 12-of-20 passing for 251 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 48-45 victory over Gainesville.

*Savannah Christian ATH Kenry Walls scored four touchdowns, three receiving and one on a kickoff return, and had 173 all-purpose yards in a 48-12 victory over Swainsboro.

*Social Circle WR Jude Nelson had five receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown and Elliott Hamilton had four for 121 and three touchdowns in a 27-7 victory over Lamar County.

*Southeast Bulloch RB/LB Colby Smith rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, one a 67-yard run with six broken tackles, and made four solo tackles and two assists in a 15-12 victory over Long County.

*Southeast Whitfield LB Hunter Rodgers had nine solo tackles, 12 assists and two tackles for losses in a 7-3 victory over Towns County.

*Southwest Dekalb WR Samuel Turner had three receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-8 victory over Northview.

*Southwest Georgia Academy RB Sawyer Franklin rushed for 173 yards on 18 carries in a 32-12 victory over Southland Academy.

*Stephens County DB/WR Brock Tankersley made 18 tackles, intercepted a pass, broke up a pass, had three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 37 yards in a 37-14 victory over Hart County.

*Stephenson DL Sergio Mason had nine solo tackles, two assists, two sacks, five tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in a 28-7 victory over Luella.

*Thomas Jefferson Academy QB/DB Jace Brooks was 5-of-6 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown, scored a two-point conversion, rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, made 10 solo tackles and six assists and returned two kickoffs for 27 yards in a 36-20 victory over Augusta Prep.

*Tucker QB Jace German was 19-of-26 passing for 270 yards in a 28-26 victory over St. Pius. German was 4-of-4 on the winning drive and threw a 25-yard TD pass with 25 seconds left.

*Turner County QB Cedric Hillmon was 17-of-28 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-43 loss to Clinch County.

*Walton LB Drake Luckie had three solo tackles, one assist, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble and a blocked punt in a 42-17 victory over North Paulding.

*Washington QB/DB Jordan Turner was 8-of-13 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 103 yards on 21 carries, had a tackle, an assist and a pass breakup and intercepted a pass in a 23-14 loss to Holy Innocents’.

*West Hall QB Brett Sturm was 14-of-20 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-35 loss to East Hall.

*West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries and was 2-of-2 passing for 63 yards in a 48-38 victory over Aquinas.

*Westover LB Jordan Lassiter had eight solo tackles, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in a 35-0 victory over Dougherty.

*Whitefield Academy RB Amos Robinson rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 49-6 victory over Walker.

*Woodward Academy DB Tyree Myrick had six solo tackles, two assists, one tackle for loss, one blocked punt, a sack and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 42-14 region-clinching victory over Decatur.

Lines of distinction

*Bulloch Academy’s offensive line of Jack Lanier, Jack Harkins, T.J. Durden, Hamp Haralson, J.T. Lee and Josh Mager paved the way for 505 rushing yards in a 48-7 victory over Pinewood Academy that completed a 9-0 regular season.

*Effingham County’s offensive line of Taumafai “Roy” Quarterman, Landyn Ringalda, Josh Ford, Trace Wright and Darnell Washington produced 648 total yards in a 45-43 victory over Glynn Academy. Tucker Perkins passed for 387 yards. Jmere Doe-Davis rushed for 221.

*Fannin County’s offensive line of Jacob Dye, Case Holloway, Jacob Green, Baylor Twiggs and Isaac Watkins with tight ends Cooper Born and Noah Burnette paved the way for 432 yards and one 300-yard rusher – Carson Callihan with 301 – in a 48-21 victory over Christian Heritage.

*Kell’s offensive line of left tackle David Torres, left guard Chase Lewandowski, center David Ornelas, right guard Vincent Consolino, right tackle Brodey Bedwell, guard/tackle Kayden Jacobo, guard Keenan Thompson and center/guard Jared Miller with tight ends Brayden Rouse, Kason Fox and Bryce Shelton paved the way for 301 rushing yards in a 28-14 victory over previously undefeated Cambridge.

*Pace Academy’s offensive line of Tim Harvey, Miles Glover, Randall Foster, Gavin Jeffries and Braylon Cambor helped the Knights produce 311 rushing yards, and more than 300 for the second straight week, in a 42-0 victory over Forest Park.

*Seckinger’s offensive line of Jakhi Jackson, Avery Little, Xander Clarey, Angel Mayorga, Jose Urdaneta Silva and Matthew Grow paved the way for 663 yards rushing on 59 carries and three 100-yard rushers – Jaimen Williams (264), Harrison Robinson (155) and Sterling Carter (117) – in a 66-27 victory over Chattahoochee.

*The Westside (Macon) offensive line of Malik Abdullah, Jaden Dawson, Quintin Moore, Corey Daniels and Daylen Harris cleared a path for two 100-yard rushers – Kadiphius Iverson (190 with five touchdowns) and Ki’moiray Holland (167 with one touchdown) – in a 57-18 victory over Rutland.

*Worth County’s offensive line of Chase Foley, Tristan Carter, Jhett Wilson, Taylor Sumner, Kaden Emerson and Garrett Brooks cleared space for 569 total yards and two 100-yard rushers – Trey Jones (196) and Kaden Chester (146) – in a 62-17 victory over Jeff Davis.