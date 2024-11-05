Breaking: LIVE: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds first news conference on Election Day in Georgia
High School Sports
Two Class A Division II regions still have final weekend of work

Footballs are shown on the field before the game between Grayson and Parkview at Parkview High School, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Lilburn, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Footballs are shown on the field before the game between Grayson and Parkview at Parkview High School, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Lilburn, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a (Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Seth Ellerbee
35 minutes ago

Regions 2 and 4 still have work to do before deciding the No. 1 seeds and league champions, and the results of this week’s games will complete the pecking order for the state playoffs.

Early County (R1), No. 9 Metter (R3), Johnson County (R5), Macon County (R6), No. 1 Manchester (R7) and No. 6 Lincoln County (R8) have earned the No. 1 seeds.

Irwin County forced a two-way 4-1 tie at the top of the Region 2 standings after moving past then-No. 2 Brooks County 17-14 last week. Brooks County recovered a fumble with 10 minutes left in the game, trailing 17-14, but could not find an answer, turning the ball over on downs with five minutes remaining.

Irwin climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 in this week’s poll and is tied with Brooks (4-1), ahead of No. 5 Clinch (3-1) and Charlton County (2-2). Clinch hosts Charlton Friday.

Telfair County leads the Region 4 standings (5-0) but will play Wilcox County (4-1) Friday, If Wilcox wins, there will be a tie-breaker scenario to determine the region champion. Hawkinsville (4-2) has completed its schedule, but will have to see the results from Friday’s Wheeler County (3-2)-Treutlen (2-3) game. Wheeler beat Hawkinsville 18-12 on Sept. 30 and could force a head-to-head tie-breaker scenario if it beats Treutlen to earn the No. 3 seed.

Bowdon earned the No. 2 seed in Region 7 after defeating No. 8 Trion 42-16. Trion led 10-0 early in the first quarter before Bowdon found answers in a 6-yard touchdown run from Connor Daniel. Daniel passed to Kaiden Prothro on a 52-yard touchdown to put the Red Devils ahead 14-10. A 53-yard pass from Daniel to Prothro put Bowdon ahead 21-10 at the half. Bowdon led 42-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Class A Division II top-10

1. (1) Manchester (7-1)

2. (3) Bowdon (8-2)

3. (5) Irwin County (9-1)

4. (2) Brooks County (6-4)

5. (4) Clinch County (8-1)

6. (6) Lincoln County (9-0)

7. (8) Trion (8-2)

8. (7) Greene County (7-2)

9. (9) Metter (8-1)

10. (10) Jenkins County (7-2)

Seth Ellerbee
