Two Class A Division II regions still have final weekend of work

Regions 2 and 4 still have work to do before deciding the No. 1 seeds and league champions, and the results of this week’s games will complete the pecking order for the state playoffs.

Early County (R1), No. 9 Metter (R3), Johnson County (R5), Macon County (R6), No. 1 Manchester (R7) and No. 6 Lincoln County (R8) have earned the No. 1 seeds.

Irwin County forced a two-way 4-1 tie at the top of the Region 2 standings after moving past then-No. 2 Brooks County 17-14 last week. Brooks County recovered a fumble with 10 minutes left in the game, trailing 17-14, but could not find an answer, turning the ball over on downs with five minutes remaining.