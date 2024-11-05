Two Class A Division II regions still have final weekend of work

Regions 2 and 4 still have work to do before deciding the No. 1 seeds and league champions, and the results of this week’s games will complete the pecking order for the state playoffs.
Early County (R1), No. 9 Metter (R3), Johnson County (R5), Macon County (R6), No. 1 Manchester (R7) and No. 6 Lincoln County (R8) have earned the No. 1 seeds.
Irwin County forced a two-way 4-1 tie at the top of the Region 2 standings after moving past then-No. 2 Brooks County 17-14 last week. Brooks County recovered a fumble with 10 minutes left in the game, trailing 17-14, but could not find an answer, turning the ball over on downs with five minutes remaining.
Irwin climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 in this week’s poll and is tied with Brooks (4-1), ahead of No. 5 Clinch (3-1) and Charlton County (2-2). Clinch hosts Charlton Friday.
Telfair County leads the Region 4 standings (5-0) but will play Wilcox County (4-1) Friday, If Wilcox wins, there will be a tie-breaker scenario to determine the region champion. Hawkinsville (4-2) has completed its schedule, but will have to see the results from Friday’s Wheeler County (3-2)-Treutlen (2-3) game. Wheeler beat Hawkinsville 18-12 on Sept. 30 and could force a head-to-head tie-breaker scenario if it beats Treutlen to earn the No. 3 seed.
Bowdon earned the No. 2 seed in Region 7 after defeating No. 8 Trion 42-16. Trion led 10-0 early in the first quarter before Bowdon found answers in a 6-yard touchdown run from Connor Daniel. Daniel passed to Kaiden Prothro on a 52-yard touchdown to put the Red Devils ahead 14-10. A 53-yard pass from Daniel to Prothro put Bowdon ahead 21-10 at the half. Bowdon led 42-16 at the end of the third quarter.
Class A Division II top-10
1. (1) Manchester (7-1)
2. (3) Bowdon (8-2)
3. (5) Irwin County (9-1)
4. (2) Brooks County (6-4)
5. (4) Clinch County (8-1)
6. (6) Lincoln County (9-0)
7. (8) Trion (8-2)
8. (7) Greene County (7-2)
9. (9) Metter (8-1)
10. (10) Jenkins County (7-2)
About the Author