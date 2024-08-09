High School Sports

Top players by position: Linebacker class loaded with top-200 recruits

Milton running back Scott Moskowitz (22) is tackled by Grayson defensive back CJ Clements (9) and defensive end Tyler Atkinson (16) as he makes a gain in yardage during the first half of play in a 7A quarterfinal game Friday Nov. 25, 2022 at Milton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

By
0 minutes ago

GHSF Daily’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100 continues today with linebackers The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered.

*Tyler Atkinson, Grayson, Jr.: Atkinson (6-2, 205) is the consensus No. 9 junior prospect nationally. He’s the second-highest-rated Grayson player in history after Robert Nkemdiche. He had 25 tackles for losses as a sophomore on an 11-3 Class 7A team and 22 as a freshman. He was a unanimous first-team all-state player last season.

*C.J. Crite, Lincoln County, Sr.: Crite (6-1, 195) had 112 solo tackles, 17 for losses, for a 7-5 Class A team last season and was unanimous first-team all-state. He had 25 receptions for 600 yards and eight touchdowns. Crite is the highest-rated Lincoln County prospect this century. He committed to Cincinnati in June.

*Christian Gass, Eastside. Sr.: Gass (6-3, 215) is a consensus top-250 national prospect and the highest-rated Eastside recruit in history. NFL cornerback Eric Stokes is second. Gass had 11 tackles for losses last season and is a three-year starter. He committed to Tennessee in July.

*Xavier Griffin, Gainesville, Jr.: Griffin (6-4, 210) is the state’s consensus No. 5 junior recruit (No. 1 by 247Sports) and Gainesville’s highest prospect this century ahead of Deshaun Watson. He is 247′s No. 1 LB prospect. As a sophomore, he had 20 tackles for losses and nine sacks for a 12-1 Class 6A team. He was first-team GACA all-state. Griffin committed to Southern Cal in July.

*Jaedon Harmon, Rome, Sr.: Harmon (6-1, 215) is a consensus top-175 national prospect. He had 87 tackles and 10 tackles for losses last season for an 11-2 Class 6A team and made first-team AJC and GACA all-state. He committed to Alabama in April.

*Anthony Kruah, Marietta, Sr.: Kruah (6-2, 220) had seven sacks, 11 tackles for losses and 71 other tackles for a 3-8 Class 7A team last season. He committed to North Carolina.

*Jadon Perlotte, Buford, Sr.: Perlotte (6-4, 215) is a consensus top-200 national prospect. He had 33 solo tackles, 10 tackles for losses and four sacks in Buford’s strict scoring last season. He made first-team AJC all-state. Perlotte committed to Southern Cal, flipping from Georgia, in July.

*Herbert Scroggins III, Benedictine, Sr.: Scroggins (6-3, 233) is a consensus top-400 national prospect. Scoggins had 11 sacks and 10 other tackles for losses last season on a 13-1 Class 4A team. Viewed as an edge rusher at the next level, he committed to Miami in June.

*Tavion Wallace, Wayne County, Sr.: Wallace (6-1, 210) is a consensus top-75 national prospect. He is the highest-rated Wayne County prospect this century ahead of his brother, Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace. He is a three-year starter and was the team’s third-leading tackler last season. He committed to Arkansas in July.

*Zayden Walker, Schley County, Sr.: Walker (6-3, 230) is the consensus No. 24 player nationally. He’s the highest-rated Schley County prospect in history, beating out Auburn player Zykeivous Walker, his brother. A four-year starter and two-time first-team all-state, Walker has 44.5 tackles for losses in his career. He has scored 51 touchdowns and put up 2,475 all-purpose yards in his career playing running back and receiver. Walker committed to Georgia in June.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

