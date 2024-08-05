Top players by position: Carter, Smith lead talented group of wide receivers

*Devin Carter, Douglas County, Jr.: Carter is the consensus No. 15 player nationally among juniors and the No. 3 wide receiver. He’s the third-highest-rated Georgia WR recruit this century behind Jadon Haselwood and Da’Rick Rogers and ahead of Calvin Johnson. Carter had 55 receptions for 982 yards and 14 touchdowns for Class 3A champion Cedar Grove last season. He had 30 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman playing alongside two Division I senior wide receivers. Carter is the son of former Appling County, Florida State and NFL running back Dexter Carter.

*D’ontae Fulton, Worth County, Sr.: Fulton (6-1, 160) had 88 receptions for 1,283 yards and 16 touchdowns for a 5-6 Class 2A team last season. He and Rockmart’s Tristan Anderson were the AJC’s first-team Class 2A all-state receivers. Worth County’s highest-rated prospect this century, Fulton committed to Georgia State in June.

*Aaron Gregory, Douglas County, Jr.: Gregory (6-3, 180) had 45 receptions for 990 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore for a 13-1 Class 6A team last season. He had 26 tackles playing free safety. Gregory is a consensus top-50 national recruit among juniors and the No. 5 wide receiver. He is Douglas County’s highest-rated recruit this century and among the top 10 highest-rated WR recruits from Georgia this century.

*Landon Roldan, North Oconee, Sr.: Roldan (6-4, 180) had 50 receptions for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 12-1 Class 4A team last season. He had no offers when the season ended but showed off his outstanding speed in camps and committed to Georgia in June.

*Travis Smith, Westlake, Sr.: Smith (6-4, 200) is a top-125 national prospect who had 53 receptions for 843 yards and 11 touchdowns for a 9-3 Class 7A team in 2023. He’s Westlake’s highest-rated WR recruit this century and highest overall prospect since Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in 2016. Smith committed to Tennessee in July.

*Ahmed Souare, Loganville, Sr.: Souare (6-3, 190) had 68 receptions for 1,310 yards and 16 touchdowns on a 5-6 Class 5A team in 2023 and was the state’s leading receiver through the regular season. He played sparingly before his breakout season. Souare committed to Georgia State in July.

*Jeremiah Ware, Gainesville, Sr.: Ware (5-11, 180) had 50 receptions for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games at Flowery Branch, a 5-6 Class 5A team, last season. Ware has several Division I offers, including one from Georgia Tech.

*C.J. Wiley Jr., Milton, Sr: Wiley (6-4, 195) had 68 receptions for a state-best 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns on the Class 7A champion last season after transferring from Alpharetta. He was the only junior wide receiver above Class 3A to make first-team AJC all-state. Wiley is a consensus top-200 national recruit and the No. 21 wide receiver nationally. His father, Chuck, is a former LSU and NFL defensive end. Wiley committed to Florida State in June.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.