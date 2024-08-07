Top players by position: Camden’s Williams is nation’s No. 1-rated senior tight end

*Heze Kent, Brunswick, Jr.: Nicknamed Superman, Kent (6-7, 240) is a tight end/wide receiver and occasional wildcat quarterback who had 394 receiving yards and 360 rushing yards with eight touchdowns as a sophomore on a 7-4 Class 6A team last season. A top-150 national prospect, Kent is on pace to be Brunswick’s highest-rated recruit this century ahead of NFL players Warren McClendon and Darius Slay. Kent averaged 14.3 points and 12.4 rebounds in basketball.

*Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon, Jr.: Prothro (6-6, 200) is a wide receiver and linebacker who projects as a college tight end. He’s the consensus No. 26 junior prospect nationally and Bowdon’s top recruit in history. He had 33 receptions for 831 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore on the Class A Division II champion. He had 31 tackles as a linebacker. He had four TD receptions as a freshman. He was an all-region basketball player last season.

*Elyiss Williams, Camden County, Sr.: Williams (6-7, 240) is Camden County’s highest-rated recruit in history, the state’s No. 2 tight end this century behind Arik Gilbert, and the No. 1 senior tight end nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed prior to his junior season to Georgia, which had Darnell Washington in mind. Williams had 25 receptions for 530 yards and seven touchdowns on a Class 7A semifinal team that ran the wing-T but will pass more this season. Williams started at outside linebacker during Camden’s semifinal playoff run. Williams also was an all-state basketball player and Region 1-7A player of the year last season.

*Emaree Winston, Calhoun, Sr.: Winston (6-2, 235) had 59 receptions for 956 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 6-4 Class 5A team last season. He was a unanimous first-team all-state pick. A top-400 national recruit among seniors, Winston committed to Texas in December.

