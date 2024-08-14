Top players by position: ‘Athletes’ affect games in multiple ways

*Jayden Barr, Eastside, Sr.: Barr (6-1, 195) rushed for 723 yards, had 357 yards receiving and scored 19 touchdowns, one on an interception return. He had 82 tackles playing in the secondary. Barr committed to Georgia Tech in June.

*Aaron Bryant, Clinch County, Sr.: Bryant (5-9, 160) started at quarterback and safety last season but fits the mold of a running back, for which he made first-team GACA all-state last season for an 11-2 Class A Division II team. He ran for 1,582 yards and 19 touchdowns, passed for 437 yards and was his region’s co-offensive player of the year.

*Cal Faulkner, Lumpkin County, Sr.: Faulkner (6-2, 185) was a first-team GACA and Recruit Georgia all-state pick last season as a quarterback. He was 140-of-206 passing for 1,706 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 929 yards and 18 touchdowns for a 12-1 Class 3A team that won its first region title in history. A part-timer on defense, Faulkner intercepted more passes (two) than he threw (one). Faulkner committed to Georgia Tech in June and likely will play wide receiver at the next level.

*Fenix Felton, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.: Felton (6-1, 190) had 90 tackles, five interceptions and 1,143 all-purpose yards while scoring touchdowns rushing (two), receiving (eight) and returning (one) last season for a 4-7 Class 2A team. A top-500 national recruit, Felton committed to Georgia Tech in June.

*Lagonza Hayward, Toombs County, Sr.: Hayward (6-1, 190) made first-team all-state teams as a wide receiver and defensive back last season, when he had 26 receptions for 727 yards and seven touchdowns and 51 tackles, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns for an 11-2 team that won its first region title in 23 years. Hayward is a consensus top-100 national recruit who committed to Tennessee in July. He is Toombs County’s highest-rated recruit since Thez Robinson in 2000.

*Darrell “Duke” Johnson, Dodge County, Sr.: Johnson (6-1, 200) is a consensus five-star recruit but got only honorable mention all-state recognition last season largely because he played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, linebacker and safety, on a 1-9 Class 2A team. He had 103 tackles. He committed to Alabama in March. He’s also a two-time all-region basketball player.

*James Johnson, Douglas County, Sr.: Johnson (5-11, 180) was Region 5-6A’s player of the year and the GACA Class 6A North offensive player of the year. He had 40 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns, rushed for 497 yards and 18 touchdowns on 41 carries and was 5-of-7 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored touchdowns on a punt return and a kickoff return. On defense, he had 63 tackles and 10 tackles for losses. A consensus three-star recruit, he has more than 30 offers.

*Gerritt Kemp, Hebron Christian, Sr.: Kemp (6-3, 180) was the best all-around player for an underrated 6-5 Class 3A team that lost 30-27 to eventual champion Cedar Grove in the first round. He was first-team AJC all-state as a defensive back and GACA all-state as a wide receiver. Kemp had 520 yards receiving, 35 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions. A consensus three-star recruit and Hebron’s top prospect all-time, Kemp committed to Duke in June.

*Caden McGatha, Pierce County, Sr.: Playing quarterback for the 2023 Class 2A champion, McGatha (6-0, 190) became the second player in state history to rush and pass for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He ran for 2,160 with 31 touchdowns and passed for 2,011 with 22 touchdowns. (LaGrange’s Taeo Todd was the first to do it.) McGatha was the AJC and GACA Class 2A offensive player of the year. He has been lightly recruited so far.

*Steve Miller, Greene County, Sr.: Steve Miller (6-2 185) threw nine TD passes, scored 11 touchdowns and intercepted six passes for a 10-2 Class A Division II team. He was first-team AJC and GACA all-state. A consensus three-star recruit, Miller committed to Mississippi State in June.

*Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, Sr.: Penson (5-10, 165) was the Class 3A 100-meter hurdles and triple-jump champion in the spring. He was the Patriots’ quarterback last fall and passed for 1,052 yards and rushed for 814. He’s expected to move to running back and defensive back this season. Viewed as a college cornerback, Penson is a consensus top-200 national recruit who committed to Georgia Tech in June.

*Todd Robinson, Valdosta, Sr.: Robinson (6-0, 185) is a three-year starter who rushed for 1,001 yards and passed for 1,087, hitting on 60% of his attempts, for a 8-4 Class 7A team last season. He has sub-11-second time in the 100 meters. He’s a top-200 national recruit whose recruiting stock has rocketed the past few months. He committed to Georgia in June.

*Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian, Sr.: Wall (5-8, 155) produced 1,116 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and 470 return yards for a 12-3 Class 3A team. Walls scored touchdowns rushing (15), receiving (five), returning punts (three) and returning interceptions (one). As the smallest Georgia Power 100 player, Wall has been lightly recruited.

*Jontavius Wyman, Jonesboro, Jr.: Wyman (6-2, 175) was Region 3-6A’s player of the year as a sophomore for an 8-4 team that had its best season in eight years. He has passed for more than 1,000 yards and rushed for more than 500 in his career. He had 34 solo tackles and five interceptions last season. He is a top-200 national junior recruit as a cornerback and Jonesboro’s highest-rated recruit this century. He committed to Georgia in July.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.