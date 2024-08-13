Top players by position: 5 specialists hold top-25 national rankings

*Chason Glenn, Colquitt County, Sr.: Rubio Long Snapping ranks Glenn the No. 13 senior player nationally at his position and the No. 1 Georgia long snapper. He’s wind beneath the success of All-America kicker Brett Fitzgerald. Glenn has an offer from Georgia Southern.

*Connor Ferguson, Benedictine, Sr.: Ferguson is the No. 7 place-kicker nationally, per Kohl’s Kicking. That’s the highest among Georgia kickers. He was 68-of-69 on extra points and 8-of-19 on field goals with a long of 46 last season. He put 48 of 83 kickoffs in the end zone. Ferguson has an offer from Arkansas State.

*Noah Godhard, Blessed Trinity, Sr.: Godhard made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts last season, making five from 40 or more yards with a long of 49. He put 17 of his 34 kickoffs into the end zone. Kohl’s ranks Godhard as the No. 71 senior kicking prospect nationally.

*Brooks Moore, Cook, Jr.: Moore was 8-for-8 on field goals while averaging 42.9 yards per punt last season. Kohl’s ranks Moore the No. 2 punter nationally in the class of 2026. Georgia State and Georgia Southern have offered.

*Alex Nover, Milton, Sr.: Nover was 17-of-21 on field goals with a long of 43 yards for the Class 7A champion last season. He was 60-for-60 on extra points and put 61 of 79 kickoffs into the end zone.

*Jonathan Rodriguez, McEachern: Rodriguez is Kohl’s No. 13 senior kicker nationally. In 2023, he was 5-of-7 on field goals, put 32 kickoffs in the end zone and averaged 34.5 yards punting. His field goals of 48 and 22 yards were the difference in three-point victories over Harrison and Marietta that ultimately gave McEachern a region title.