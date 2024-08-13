High School Sports

Top players by position: 5 specialists hold top-25 national rankings

ajc.com

By
46 minutes ago

GHSF Daily’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100 continues today with specialists. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered.

*William Bates, Ware County, Sr.: Over the past two seasons, Bates has averaged 39.9 yards per punt with 15 of 58 downed inside the 20-yard line while making 14 of 17 field-goal attempts, his longest 44 yards. He’s 102-of-104 on extra points. Ware County is 22-4 in that time.

*Brett Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, Sr.: Fitzgerald made 15 of 17 field-goal attempts and put 48% of his kickoffs in the end zone last season for a 12-1 Class 7A team. Kohl’s ranks him the No. 21 place-kicker nationally in the class of 2025. He’s been a MaxPreps junior and sophomore All-American. He has offers from Army and Arkansas Pine Bluff. He’s a brother of Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.

*Chason Glenn, Colquitt County, Sr.: Rubio Long Snapping ranks Glenn the No. 13 senior player nationally at his position and the No. 1 Georgia long snapper. He’s wind beneath the success of All-America kicker Brett Fitzgerald. Glenn has an offer from Georgia Southern.

*Connor Ferguson, Benedictine, Sr.: Ferguson is the No. 7 place-kicker nationally, per Kohl’s Kicking. That’s the highest among Georgia kickers. He was 68-of-69 on extra points and 8-of-19 on field goals with a long of 46 last season. He put 48 of 83 kickoffs in the end zone. Ferguson has an offer from Arkansas State.

*Noah Godhard, Blessed Trinity, Sr.: Godhard made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts last season, making five from 40 or more yards with a long of 49. He put 17 of his 34 kickoffs into the end zone. Kohl’s ranks Godhard as the No. 71 senior kicking prospect nationally.

*Brooks Moore, Cook, Jr.: Moore was 8-for-8 on field goals while averaging 42.9 yards per punt last season. Kohl’s ranks Moore the No. 2 punter nationally in the class of 2026. Georgia State and Georgia Southern have offered.

*Alex Nover, Milton, Sr.: Nover was 17-of-21 on field goals with a long of 43 yards for the Class 7A champion last season. He was 60-for-60 on extra points and put 61 of 79 kickoffs into the end zone.

*Jonathan Rodriguez, McEachern: Rodriguez is Kohl’s No. 13 senior kicker nationally. In 2023, he was 5-of-7 on field goals, put 32 kickoffs in the end zone and averaged 34.5 yards punting. His field goals of 48 and 22 yards were the difference in three-point victories over Harrison and Marietta that ultimately gave McEachern a region title.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Top players by position: Linebacker class loaded with top-200 recruits
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Battle rages for starting quarterback job at Georgia State
Placeholder Image

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Top players by position: Reddick leads versatile group at defensive back
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia begins season ranked No. 1 by Associated Press
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Preseason all-state: Super 11 players Walker, Terry headline Class A Division II team31m ago
4 Questions with Rabun Gap-Nacoochee head coach Derek White1h ago
List: 25 teams that will compete in the 3A-A private-school playoffs1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
More than 60 athletes with Georgia ties were in the Olympics. See how they fared
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations