Top performances of Week 1: Granby’s timing perfect for Fellowship Christian

And his final TD throw, off a scramble, was a 22-yarder to Kolton Driskell amid four defenders in the back of the end zone with no time remaining. Then he tossed to Driskell for the winning two-point conversion.

Granby, a junior, is GHSF Daily’s Player of the Week. The award, presented by Sports Turf, will be given to him Wednesday at his school.

Top five

*Fellowship Christian QB Jonathan Granby was 12-of-21 passing for 128 yards and rushed for 119 yards on six carries in a 36-35 victory over Bowdon. He threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kolton Driskell on the final play, and the two connected again for the winning two-point conversion.

*Heritage (Ringgold) WR Cody Bryan caught 10 passes for 257 yards with three touchdowns, had six tackles and returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown in a 42-17 victory over Christian Heritage.

*Monroe Area RB Jitt Carr rushed for 335 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had three catches for 53 yards, one a 33-yard touchdown, in a 49-20 victory over Loganville.

*Ringgold DB Cole Runion had five solo tackles, three assists, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass break-up and three interceptions in a 23-13 win over Dade County.

*Wesleyan QB Ben Brown was 24-of-31 passing for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over Commerce.

Best of the rest

*Apalachee RB Favian Williford had 286 all-purpose yards (158 from scrimmage, 128 returning) in a 47-21 loss to Chattahoochee.

*Arabia Mountain RET Jordan Walker returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, both 99 yards, and another kickoff 48 yards in a 61-33 victory over Alcovy.

*Athens Academy WR/RB Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown in a 45-22 victory over Aquinas.

*Banneker LB Leshawn Stuckey had 15 tackles, two tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 22-21 victory over Osborne.

*Blessed Trinity DL David Jacobs Jr. had 13 tackles, two sacks and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in a 24-0 victory over St. Pius.

*Burke County RB/WR Kel’Von Scott had 194 yards from scrimmage (71 rushing, 123 receiving) on eight touches in a 44-9 victory over Richmond Academy.

*Carrollton DE Jacob Ricks had three tackles for losses and two sacks in a 24-14 victory over Woodward Academy.

*Carver-Columbus LB A.J. Wilson had three tackles for losses and an interception that sealed the win before Whitewater could cross midfield in a 20-13 victory over Whitewater.

*Chattahoochee ATH D.J. Avery had 112 total yards, scored four touchdowns and recovered a fumble in a 47-21 victory over Apalachee.

*Collins Hill DE/OLB Katrell Webb had six solo tackles and five tackles for losses in a 20-19 victory over Grayson.

*Colquitt County PK Brett Fitzgerald was 6-for-6 on extra points and 8-for-8 on touchbacks and made a 48-yard field goal in a 45-28 victory over West of Utah.

*Commerce RB Tysean Wiggins rushed for 221 yards on 28 carries in a 42-21 loss to Wesleyan.

*Cook QB M.J. Tippins was 6-of-19 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 85 yards and a score on seven carries in a 45-13 victory over Berrien.

*Cross Creek WR Cam Nixon had four catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-0 victory over Josey.

*Dade County Evan Koger rushed for 119 yards on 19 carries in a 23-13 loss to Ringgold.

*Douglas County QB D.J. Bourdeaux passed for 142 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 142 yards on three carries in a 42-7 victory over Cedar Grove.

*Douglass DT John Amofah had two tackles for losses and six tackles in an 18-3 victory over LaGrange.

*Dunwoody LB Trevor Thompson had 11 solo tackles, five assists, two sacks, four tackles for losses and an interception in a 24-7 victory over South Paulding.

*Dutchtown WR Jamarion “Deuce” McKinney had nine catches for 143 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-28 victory over Stockbridge.

*East Forsyth QB Brock Szakacs was 18-of-25 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-10 victory over Forsyth Central.

*Eastside ATH Jayden Barr rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, had a 14-yard reception and made four tackles, two for losses, in a 26-15 victory over Newton.

*Evans QB E.J. Hogan was 8-of-8 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown in a 35-28 victory over Thomson.

*Fannin County QB/DB Lawson Sullivan was 7-of-12 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, was in on six tackles and recovered two opposing onside kicks in a 42-28 victory over Gilmer.

*Gordon Central QB/DB Jayden Sibley was 9-of-11 passing for 280 yards and four touchdowns, scored a touchdown, threw a two-point conversion and intercepted a pass in a 62-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*Greenville QB Antavious Richardson was 6-of-9 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 41-6 victory over Calhoun County.

*Hampton QB Tristan Parks was 11-of-19 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-42 victory over Luella.

*Harlem WR/DB Ronald Oliver had five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 38-37 overtime victory over Greenbrier.

*Hawkinsville TE/DE Harlem Phillips had seven solo tackles, two tackles for losses, a batted pass and three receptions for 49 yards in a 23-21 victory over Marion County.

*Houston County WR Isaiah Mitchell had six receptions for 166 yards and threw a 69-yard TD pass in a 57-10 victory over Alpharetta.

*Jackson LB Braylon Dawe had a team-leading six solo tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack in 24-14 victory over Hardaway.

*Jenkins County RB/LB Marquavious Roberson rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns, one a 95-yarder, on five carries and had five tackles in a 42-8 victory over Glascock County.

*Lamar County RB Caleb Laster rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a 24-8 victory over Telfair County.

*Lambert WR Carter Chung had 12 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 56-26 loss to Mill Creek.

*Landmark Christian LB/TE Brady Robinson had 12 tackles, three tackles for losses and one QB pressure and graded out as his team’s best blocker in a 14-2 loss to KIPP Atlanta.

*Lassiter WR Levi Mundt had seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 35-30 victory over Midtown.

*Lee County freshman Trey Bush returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 65-yard punt return in a 45-28 victory over Warner Robins.

*Lithia Springs WR Randy Parker had 155 all-purpose yards (74 receiving, 81 returning), scored a touchdown, made seven tackles and had 1.5 tackles for losses in a 31-28 loss to Lithonia.

*Lithonia QB Jarmon Coggins passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-28 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Long County sophomore RB Jason Familia rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 20-10 victory over Vidalia. It was Long County’s first victory in nine all-time games with Vidalia.

*Lovett RB Khalil Townes rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, one the game winner, on 33 carries in a 21-18 victory over Westminster.

*Lowndes ATH Marvis Parrish rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and threw a 38-yard TD pass in a 49-7 victory over Jenkins.

*Macon County LB Ricardo Byse had seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for losses and a sack in a 26-19 victory over Southwest.

*Marist HB/DB Trace Gaynes had eight tackles and a fumble recovery, 82 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches and a 22-yard kickoff return in a 23-7 victory over Jefferson.

*McIntosh County Academy DE Derrick Irons had five tackles for losses, three sacks, nine other tackles and two assists in a 22-0 victory over Islands.

*McIntosh QB Chase Cromartie was 15-of-16 passing for 224 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown in a 56-0 victory over Fayette County.

*Mill Creek LB Luke Metz had five solo tackles, three assists, two tackles for losses and a TD reception in a 56-26 victory over Lambert.

*Miller County ATH J.P. Powell rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass in a 38-9 victory over Columbus.

*Montgomery County LB Charles Rogers had three sacks, three QB hurries, two forced fumbles, a tackle for a loss and three other tackles in a 35-13 victory over Baconton Charter.

*Morgan County QB Davis Strickland was 16-of-21 passing for 342 yards and a touchdown in a 48-16 victory over Warren County.

*Mount de Sales QB Zavion Deshazier rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and completed 16 of 21 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown in a 47-35 victory over Loganville Christian.

*Mount Vernon QB Bristan DeRocher passed for 261 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 153 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-27 victory over Darlington.

*Norcross WR Jahsaun “Sauce” Clarke had nine receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown and scored a rushing touchdown in a 31-10 victory over Lanier.

*North Oconee ATH Maddox Brice had 13 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a 3-yard TD run in a 21-10 victory over Oconee County.

*Oglethorpe County RB Jordan Johnson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in a 48-41 loss to Social Circle.

*Ola RB Nigel Newkirk rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in a 35-3 victory over Trinity Christian.

*Pace Academy LB Jalen Smith had seven tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks in a 10-9 victory over Chamblee.

*Paulding County QB Mason Bryant was 30-of-34 passing for 285 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-41 loss to Hiram.

*Sandy Creek RB Amari Latimer rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 20-7 victory over East Coweta.

*Seckinger RB Jaimen Williams rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on four carries and caught two passes for 80 yards, both for touchdowns, in a 41-10 victory over West Hall.

*Seminole County RB Kamauri Johnson rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 32-14 victory over Schley County.

*Sequoyah sophomore RB Will Rajecki rushed for 165 yards on 29 carries and caught three passes for 44 yards in a 38-35 victory over Denmark.

*Social Circle RB Jaylen Victor rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in a 48-41 victory over Oglethorpe County.

*Southwest DL Kaleb Taylor had seven tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 26-19 loss to Macon County.

*Stephens County ATH Brock Tankersley had 13 tackles, one for a loss, broke up a pass and rushed four times for 33 yards and two touchdowns in 2.5 quarters of a 28-10 victory over Habersham Central.

*Towns County RB/S Dustin Barrett had 20 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns, seven catches for 33 yards, five tackles and two interceptions in a 42-14 victory over Murray County.

*Treutlen RB Roderick Fuller rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-0 victory over Twiggs County.

*Trion QB Kade Smith was 20-of-33 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown in a 30-6 victory over Gordon Lee.

*Troup RB Garrison Edwards rushed for 159 yards on 15 carries and was 6-of-9 passing for 102 yards in a 39-6 victory over Villa Rica.

*Valdosta WR Eli Lewis had six receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns in a 65-19 victory over Tucker.

*Ware County QB Luke Hooks was 6-of-8 passing for 172 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-10 victory over Appling County.

*Westlake WR Travis Smith Jr. had eight receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown in a 52-21 loss to Hughes.

*Westside (Macon) RB Kadiphius Iverson rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, in a 26-20 victory over Howard. He had two receptions for 59 yards.

Lines of distinction

*Dublin’s offensive line of Brandon Chatman, Quantavis Lovett, Domimarkeyo Walden, Jaden O’Neal, Antwain Hudson, Jalen Dardy, Brennan McCloud and Tamaj Carswell paved the way for 327 rushing yards and six touchdowns and 9-of-11 third- or fourth-down conversions in a 41-21 victory over Swainsboro.

*Prince Avenue Christian’s offensive line of Jake Atha, Mason Townsend, Caleb Chandler, Gabe Prince and Cody Mitchell opened holes for 383 rushing yards and a pair of 100-yard rushers in a 35-28 victory over West Forsyth.

*Savannah Christian’s offensive line of R.J. Brown, Davian Melton, Luke Ginn, J.T. Howell and Jordan Dillon with tight ends Logan Brooking and Reid Penrose helped the Raiders put up 421 rushing yards in a 35-7 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*Southeast Bulloch’s offensive line of Mike Dixon, Jerrad Maddox, Daniel Shuman, JoTavion Gaines and Deacon Craig and tight ends Clay Williams and Trent Jones cleared the path for 334 rushing yards in a 23-18 victory over Statesboro. It was Southeast’s first victory in the county rivalry.

*Thomas County Central’s offensive line of Travis McHellon, Lavar Madison, Artem Korchagin, Jesse Tew and Deontavis Cooper was the force behind 280 rushing yards on just 18 carries and touchdowns by five ball carries in a 54-7 victory over Monroe.

*Walnut Grove’s offensive line of Cameron Clark, Logan Thomas, Nate Stephens, Danaeiz Samaniego, Felix Menendez, Jack Moss, D’lante Overstreet, Jackson Andrews and Mason Rowe paved the way for 219 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the only half of a shortened 31-0 victory over Discovery.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.