Top performances from Week 5: QB Smith in command of Roswell offense

“They’re not related, but they were super close when they were both here,” Roswell coach Chris Prewett said of his new and old quarterbacks. “Trey has been in our program for as long as I can remember. He was an incredible player in our Junior Hornets program. Trey has been running our offense at the JV level for the last two seasons. He has complete command of our offense.”

Top five

*Chattahoochee QB Luke Priester was 26-of-31 passing for 413 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 113 yards on 16 carries and caught a 10-yard pass in a 29-26 victory over Centennial.

*Lakeside (Atlanta) QB Kyle Davis was 21-of-29 passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 51-50 victory over Arabia Mountain.

*Pierce County QB Caden McGatha rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries while throwing TD passes to five receivers in a 48-7 victory over New Hampstead. McGatha was 9-of-11 passing for 180 yards.

*Roswell QB Trey Smith was 16-of-25 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 42-35 victory over Westlake. Smtih scored the winning touchdown on a 64-yard run with 2:51 left.

*Thomson WR/CB Jaris Sinkfield scored touchdowns on an interception return (48 yards), a punt return (60 yards), a rush (31 yards) and a reception (12 yards) in a 56-7 victory over Swainsboro. He had 221 all-purpose yards and made two tackles.

Best of the rest

*ACE Charter QB Ace Hatcher was 10-of-17 passing for 188 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 24 yards in a 51-14 victory over Wilkinson County.

*Banneker RB Keiland Allen rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown and put up 135 return yards in a 53-6 loss to Hughes.

*Bowdon WR Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Heard County.

*Bryan County RB Addreas “Buck” McKinney rushed for 214 yards on 37 carries in a 20-8 loss to Portal.

*Burke County RB/LB A’merre Williams rushed for 65 yards, caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and had five solo tackles and two tackles for losses in a 14-6 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.

*Cairo RB Bryian Duncan rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 27-10 victory over Cook.

*Cambridge WR Craig Dandridge had seven receptions for 125 yards and intercepted a pass in a 31-19 victory over Calhoun.

*Carver (Columbus) RB Jakobe Caselin rushed for 146 yards, had two receptions for 48 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 26-0 victory over Northside of Columbus.

*Cherokee Bluff RB/LB Connor Griffin had eight tackles, five for losses, forced a fumble and rushed for 42 yards on six carries in a 42-0 victory over Banks County.

*Coahulla Creek WR/DB Tyler Douglas was his team’s leading rusher (75 yards), receiver (52 yards) and tackler (nine tackles) in a 28-7 loss to Sonoraville.

*Coffee RB Tyrese Woodgett rushed for a school-record 278 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in a 27-14 victory over Gadsden County, Fla. The record of 262 yards was set by Mike Worth in 1975.

*Creekside DB Zach Carter blocked two field-goal attempts, returned an interception for a touchdown and made three tackles in a 65-0 victory over Forest Park.

*Decatur LB Ethan Johnson intercepted two passes and had three tackles for losses and six tackles overall in a 43-7 victory over Chamblee.

*Drew RB Jaylen Aquino rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown on 29 attempts in a 19-0 victory over Midtown.

*Dutchtown WR Larry Hudson had eight receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-20 victory over Lovejoy.

*Early County LB Chase Harris had eight tackles, four tackles for losses and three sacks, forced a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 26-9 victory over Miller County.

*Fannin County RB Carson Callihan rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and had three receptions for 44 yards in a 42-0 victory over Coosa.

*Franklin County DL/FB D.J. Appleby had seven tackles, four assists, four tackles for losses, two sacks and four QB pressures, returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries in a 49-17 victory over West-Oak, S.C.

*Gilmer LB Memphis Lewallen had five solo tackles and six assists in a 35-15 loss to Westminster.

*Greater Atlanta Christian Jack Griggs had eight receptions for 154 yards in a 19-13 victory over Lumpkin County.

*Hampton QB Tristan Parks was 10-of-13 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-16 victory over Locust Grove.

*Hawkinsville RB/DB Nieem Blair rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, intercepted a pass, compiled 105 return yards and made four tackles in a 31-0 victory over Rutland.

*Hiram RB Dashaun Williams rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries and caught an 11-yard pass in a 41-27 victory over Cass.

*Hughes QB Christian Langford was 10-of-17 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards on five carries in a 53-6 victory over Banneker.

*Lambert DE Jett Conley had six tackles, three assists, two sacks and seven QB pressures in a 13-0 victory over West Forsyth.

*Landmark Christian WR Jo’van Freeney had five receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns, five solo tackles and two tackles for losses in 35-28 victory over 23-point favorite South Atlanta.

*Lee County LB Greg Batson had 12 tackles, four tackles for losses, two QB hurries and two fumble recoveries in a 47-35 victory over Colquitt County.

*Lincoln County HB/DB Jonathan Norman rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, had 46 receiving yards, made 12 solo tackles and broke up a pass in a 31-28 victory over Elbert County.

*Lowndes RB Marcus Parrish rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, caught a 60-yard TD pass and intercepted a pass in a 35-13 victory over Kell.

*Marietta RB/LB Anthony Kruah rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on three carries, returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown, made two tackles and broke up a pass in a 34-0 victory over Etowah.

*Milton DB Billy Weivoda had 3.5 sacks, six solo tackles and two assists in a 28-14 victory over Blessed Trinity.

*Monroe Area DL Willie Carr had 1.5 sacks, two tackles for losses, five solo tackles and four QB hurries in a 14-10 victory over Walnut Grove.

*Morgan County WR Jaylen Elder had five receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns and scored on an 84-yard run, all in the first half, in a 41-19 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Mount Vernon QB Bristan DeRocher was 17-of-21 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns on four carries in a 57-20 victory over B.E.S.T Academy.

*Mount Zion (Carroll) WR Xavier Buckner had eight receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown in a 34-0 victory Baconton Charter.

*Newnan LB Emarion Nichols had 17 tackles, six for losses, in a 35-14 victory over Northgate.

*North Cobb DB Dy’lon Womack had 13 tackles overall, one tackle for a loss and two pass breakups in a 42-18 victory over North Paulding.

*North Cobb Christian LB Spears Martin had 14 tackles and three tackles for losses in a 41-39 overtime victory over Ringgold.

*North Forsyth WR/DB Avery Adams had three receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns, blocked a punt and made two tackles in a 49-14 victory over South Forsyth.

*North Gwinnett RB Tommy Lafayette rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries in a 36-10 victory over Brookwood.

*Ola RB/LB Macklin Sanders rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, caught a 29-yard TD pass, intercepted a pass and made 11 tackles in a 48-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Peachtree Ridge QB Darnell Kelly was 8-of-10 passing for 120 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns in a 71-0 victory over Meadowcreek.

*Prince Avenue Christian RB Andrew Beard rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and had two receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-7 victory over Johns Creek.

*Rabun County RB Reid Giles rushed for 209 yards on 28 carries in a 24-21 victory over Bremen.

*River Ridge WR/DB Sam Vincent intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and scored on a reception in a 45-3 victory over Pope.

*Schley County LB/RB Zayden Walker ran for two touchdowns, scored three two-point conversions and had 1.5 tackles for losses in a 42-16 victory over Chattahoochee County.

*Southwest DeKalb DL Earnest Rankins had five solo tackles, three assists, four tackles for losses and a forced fumble in a 70-7 victory over North Springs.

*Sprayberry QB Jaden Duckett rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and passed for 89 yards in a 31-17 victory over Sequoyah.

*Trion QB Kade Smith passed for three touchdowns and scored three in a 50-21 victory over LaFayette. Smith was 17-of-21 passing for 304 yards and rushed for 51 yards on seven carries.

*Valdosta QB Todd Robinson was 20-of-27 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards on 14 carries in a 27-14 victory over South Gwinnett.

*Walker WR Grant Addison had 14 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown in a 33-0 victory over Heritage of Newnan.

*Walton LB Jake Thorner had five tackles for losses, four sacks and eight solo tackles in a 43-21 victory over Wheeler.

*Westlake WR Travis Smith Jr. had eight receptions for 180 yards and 20 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to Roswell.

*Westside (Augusta) RB Nari Kamga rushed for 222 yards with three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 34-14 victory over Hephzibah.

*Wheeler RB Josiah Allen rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught a 26-yard pass in a 43-21 loss to Walton.

Lines of distinction

*Buford’s offensive line of Graham Houston, Brayden Burton, Preston Clark, Marcus Majors, Noah Nixon and Ben Mubenga controlled the trenches in a 31-14 victory over Douglass County. The Wolves rushed for 265 yards, passed for 148 and had a nine-minute drive to open the second half.

*Chattooga’s offensive line of Luke Reece, Fletcher Crowe, Malcolm Wiggins, Luke Busby and Dakhari Black with tight ends Brayden Howard, David Lowe, Stanton Peppers, Koi Dodd and Kadin Fife paved the way for 320 rushing yards in a 56-6 victory over Gordon Central.

*Darlington’s offensive line of Brysen Jones, Evan Parton, Colton Momon, Stephen Moore, Ty Wood and Henry Ledbetter led the way for 351 rushing yards in a 27-20 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*Hebron Christian’s offensive line of Fletcher Turk, Morgan Jordan, Adam Cannon, Elijah Morrison and Zach Timberlake paved the way for 594 total yards (380 rushing, 214 passing) in a 49-3 victory over Christ School, N.C.

*Mount Paran Christian’s offensive line of Bennett Schwab, Reed Stallings, Mason Raymer, Terrence Waithera, Carter Levstek, Cooper Thompson and Webb Scarbrough was the catalyst for 454 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Cherokee Christian. Andrew Overton rushed for 197 of those yards.

*Norcross’ offensive line of Mehki Combs, Adrik Flores, Cole Hilsmier, Jahleel Robertson, and Julian Wisley with tight ends Sir’Deon Hambrick and Miguel Santoyo led the Blue Devils to 310 yards rushing on 32 attempts in a 35-21 victory over Duluth.

*North Forsyth’s offensive line of Caden Bolton, Creighton Wilkins, Parker Aucion, Colin Kelley, Gavin Mixson, Jackson Coulter and Dylan Villarouel helped produce 430 total yards (274 rushing, 156 passing) in a 21-0 victory over South Forsyth.

*North Murray’s offensive line of Caden Painter, Luke Peden, Shawn Hutto, Edwardo Diaz, Aiden Hammonds, Aiden Ellis and Corbin Patterson cleared a path for 417 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns with 15 pancakes in a 40-14 victory over Murray County.

*Savannah Christian’s offensive line of R.J. Brown, Davian Melton, Luke Gunn, J.T. Howell and Jordan Dillon paved the way for 374 rushing yards in a 28-7 victory over Fellowship Christian. Zo Smalls rushed for 234 of those yards.

*Southeast Bulloch’s offensive line of Deacon Craig, JoTavion Gaines, Daniel Shuman, Jerrad Maddox, Bear Fretwell, Mike Dixon, Clay Williams and Trent Jones opened holes for 340 rushing yards in a 35-13 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

*St. Pius’ offensive line of Tyler Luse, Patrick Davey, Sam Laughter, Noah Fowler, Charlie Nelson, John Benjamson, Connor Obser, Jackson Neil and Larkin McCormack cleared space for 458 rushing yards and 539 total yards in a 55-13 victory over Druid Hills.

*The Westside (Macon) offensive line of Julian Williams, R.J. Harris, Jaedan Embry, Donovan Cunningham, K.J. Smith, Reonte Brown, Nick Smalls, Xzavier Devaughn and Cam Butler led the way in rushing for 306 yards in a 34-14 win over Hephzibah.

