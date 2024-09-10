Top performances from Week 4: Williams carries Warner Robins past Houston County

Top five

*Chattooga RB Zayden Cook rushed for 338 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries in a 45-20 victory over Mount Zion of Carroll County.

*Jefferson LB/RB Rett Hemphill scored three touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving – and had 130 yards from scrimmage on five touches, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and had eight solo tackles and a sack in a 45-28 victory over Stephens County.

*Toombs County QB T.J. Stanley was 25-of-34 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-29 victory over Rome.

*Warner Robins QB Skyler Williams was 15-of-19 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns, one the game-winner with 2:11 left, in a 54-44 victory over Houston County.

*West Hall RB Elijah Hayes rushed for 220 yards and seven touchdowns on 12 carries in a 73-0 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

Best of the rest

*ACE Charter WR Brice Whitley had six receptions for 82 yards and returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown in a 33-28 loss to Dodge County.

*Allatoona RB Xavier Tucker rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-21 victory over Holy Innocents’.

*Aquinas RB Christian Kates rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 22-14 victory over Hephzibah.

*Bowdon WR/DB Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 114 yards and four touchdowns and made four solo tackles in a 56-27 victory over Westside of Macon.

*Bremen RB Trent McPherson rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-14 victory over McNair.

*Bryan County LB Corey Collier had four tackles and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in a 28-0 victory over Savannah.

*Burke County freshman Qua Morris had seven solo tackles, five assists and a tackle for a safety in a 50-12 victory over Warren County.

*Callaway QB Blake Harrington was 9-of-16 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 143 yards on 14 carries in a 36-23 victory over Cook.

*Camden County DL Jerome Roundtree had three tackles for losses and two QB hurries playing just the first half of a 62-6 victory over Ribault, Fla.

*Carrollton QB Julian Lewis threw five TD passes in the first quarter and finished 12-of-14 passing for 282 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-0 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Cartersville LB Kelson Mitchell had nine solo tackles and forced a fumble in a 35-13 victory over Calhoun.

*Cherokee Bluff QB Brooks Brien was 14-of-23 passing for 371 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Habersham Central.

*Cherokee QB Tanner Savasir was 18-of-31 passing for 332 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-41 loss to Lambert.

*Commerce DL Jermiah Mintz had 15 tackles, six for losses, and a fumble recovery in a 28-12 victory over Madison County.

*Coosa DB Aaron Hanner had seven solo tackles, two on special teams, and two assists in a 28-6 victory over Ridgeland.

*Cross Creek WR Cam Nixon had seven receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns and caught a two-point conversion in a 51-22 loss to Baldwin.

*Douglas County LB Mike Hastie had a team-leading nine solo tackles and four assists in a 21-14 victory over Hughes.

*Druid Hills RB Zachary Manning rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and scored a conversion in a 28-13 victory over North Springs.

*Dublin QB/DB Micah O’Neal rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on four carries, was 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass and scored on a punt return in a 49-0 victory over Washington County.

*Early County RB/DB Devonis Lee rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and had seven tackles and an assist in a 32-6 victory over Schley County.

*East Coweta PK Aaron McWilliams was 3-of-3 on field goals (35, 38 and 44 yards), 3-for-3 on extra points and 6-of-7 on touchbacks in a 30-6 victory over Lovejoy.

*Fellowship Christian WR/DB Evan Haynes returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and had two TD receptions among his six catches for 114 yards in a 38-13 victory over Osborne.

*Gordon Lee RB Peyton Groce rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns and had 10 tackles in a 38-28 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

*Greenbrier RB/LB Cole Trupp rushed for 170 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries and had 10 tackles in a 43-14 victory over Statesboro.

*Habersham Central QB Paris Wilbanks rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and was 17-of-28 passing for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 loss to Cherokee Bluff.

*Harris County DT Joshua Jones had seven total tackles, three sacks, two QB pressures, a forced fumble and a 12-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 27-6 victory over Dougherty.

*Hillgrove RB Caleb Walters ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in a 24-21 victory over Marietta.

*Jenkins LB Reico Collins had 12 solo tackles and blocked a kick in a 28-12 victory over Liberty County.

*King’s Ridge Christian RB Austin Drye rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in a 42-0 victory over Walker.

*LaGrange QB Dylan Barter rushed for 234 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and was 4-of-5 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Trinity Christian.

*Lakeside (Evans) QB/DB Ty Jones was 8-of-12 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries, returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown, had nine tackles and broke up two passes in a 21-0 victory over Evans.

*Lambert WR/DB Christian Smith had four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown in a 49-41 victory over Cherokee.

*Lowndes RB Aalim Brown rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 30-15 victory over Manatee, Fla.

*Mary Persons DE Jaylen Stokes had 11 tackles and five tackles for losses to help his team hold its opponent to minus-41 total yards in a 55-0 victory over Fayette County.

*McIntosh County Academy ATH Nehemiah West had 11 tackles, was 4-of-8 passing for 59 yards, rushed for 31 yards on nine carries and scored the winning touchdown in overtime of a 7-6 victory over Emanuel County Institute.

*Miller Grove LB Blake Lawery had six solo tackles, four tackles for losses and two sacks in a 7-0 victory over Heritage of Conyers.

*Morgan County RB/LB Christian Monfort rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, caught a 28-yard TD pass and made three tackles in a 35-13 victory over Greene County.

*New Hampstead WR Ben Hockman had five receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-28 loss to Richmond Hill.

*Norcross LB Ezekiel Theodoris had 16 tackles, three hits behind the line, two pass breakups and an 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 41-14 victory over Walton.

*North Gwinnett LB Jake Godfree had eight solo tackles, six assists and three tackles for losses in a 37-34 victory over Mill Creek.

*North Hall DB Walker Davis had four solo tackles, forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass in a 35-16 victory over East Hall.

*North Murray QB Hudson Hulett rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 40 yards and made four tackles in a 21-7 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*North Oconee WR Landon Roldan had eight receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 5-yard run in a 36-13 victory over Clarke Central.

*Ola LB Skylar Spence had two tackles for losses, four solo tackles and six assists in a 7-6 victory over Jones County.

*Peachtree Ridge QB Darnell Kelly was 27-of-33 passing for 316 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards in a 41-7 victory over Mountain View.

*Pelham RB Mike Battle rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-28 loss to Valwood.

*Putnam County RB/WR Bill Waters Jr. rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 28-3 victory over Haralson County.

*Rabun County RB Reid Giles rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries and had four receptions for 37 yards in a 35-13 victory over Dalton.

*Richmond Hill RB Josh Troupe rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries in a 47-28 victory over New Hampstead.

*Ringgold WR Kishaun Taylor had four receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns and returned two punts for 75 yards in a 23-20 loss to Rockmart.

*Screven County RB A.B. Hilton rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and scored a two-point conversion in a 36-12 victory over Claxton.

*Sequoyah ATH Drew Williams had eight solo tackles, a sack and an interception in a 50-7 victory over Riverwood.

*Southwest DeKalb QB Braylon Carter was 5-for-5 passing for 131 yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 9-yard run in a 70-0 victory over Clarkston.

*Southwest QB Steve Robinson rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and was 7-of-16 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-29 victory over Bleckley County.

*Stephens County WR/DB Da’von Swinton had 10 receptions for 107 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 45-28 loss to Jefferson.

*Thomas County Central RB Deuce Lawrence rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 48-10 victory over Thomasville.

*Thomson RB Tre Tre Jeffery rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries in a 20-13 victory over Grovetown.

*Towers WR Jaylen Robinson had six receptions for 130 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-6 victory over Cherokee Christian.

*Towns County RB Dustin Barrett rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, had four receptions for 93 yards and returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown in a 47-6 victory over the Greenville (S.C.) Hurricanes home-school team.

*Tucker RB Izayah Horsham rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a 41-7 victory over Lithonia.

*Turner County RB Curtis Grant rushed for 205 yards on 20 carries, had a 40-yard reception, scored three touchdowns and made 12 tackles in a 40-32 loss to Mitchell County.

*Union County WR Maddox Young had six receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-6 victory over Murray County.

*Walton LB Jake Thorner had nine tackles, two assists and three tackles for losses in a 41-14 loss to Norcross.

*Washington-Wilkes QB Tamari Curry rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 23 yards and a touchdown in a 35-16 victory over McCormick, S.C.

*West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and completed a 33-yard pass in a 28-27 victory over Howard.

*Westminster QB Michael Buhay was 15-of-22 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian.

*Westside (Augusta) RB Jeanarion Kamga rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-12 victory over Richmond Academy.

*Wheeler County RB Alvin Ricks rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown in a 49-12 victory over Twiggs County.

*White County WR Gaines Clark had five receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, scored on a punt return, intercepted a pass, broke up two passes and had 238 all-purpose yards in a 55-27 victory over East Jackson.

*Whitewater DB Cayden McIntosh had five solo tackles and four assists and intercepted a pass for a defense that allowed just 79 total yards in a 28-10 victory over Troup.

*Woodland (Cartersville) DB/RB/WR Isaiah Livsey rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on four carries and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in a 44-14 loss to Adairsville.

*Worth County LB Austin Newton had 15 tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups in a 26-7 loss to Brooks County.

Lines of distinction

*Brunswick’s offensive line of Kasiyah Charlton, Christon Wingster, Garrett Wiggins, Aiden Watford, Chase Richardson and Desmon Smith paved the way for 385 rushing yards and a pair of 100-yard rushers – William Heck (141) and Nigel Gardner (111) – in a 42-20 victory over Effingham County.

*Charlton County’s offensive line of A.J. Johnson, Tyler Harris, Noah Doggett, Joseph Zetmeir, Aiden Glover, Jordan Robinson, Trevan Cobb, Gabe Huling and Asher Phillips paved the way for 319 rushing yards and 454 total yards in a 42-14 victory over Yulee, Fla. Omari Wilson rushed for 179.

*Greenbrier’s offensive line of Grayson Collett, Tevion Jones, Cannon Taylor, Rory Fitzgerald and Harold George with tight ends/H-backs Jake Curtis, Ethan McKenzie, Jaden Hill and Mitchell Horton paved the way for 295 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 43-14 victory over Statesboro.

*Kennesaw Mountain’s offensive line of Andrew Smith, Bryce Robertson, Jacob Smith, Hanley Baltzell, Christian Morgan and H-back Carson Lew paved the way for 212 yards rushing with 26 knockdown blocks without allowing a sack in a 27-24 victory over Johns Creek. Kennesaw Mountain trailed by 20 at halftime.

*Lumpkin County’s offensive line of Rylan Armstrong, Matthew Reece, Jacob Baloga, Jacob Garmany and Zeke Cochran along with tight ends Mike Nichols, Wolf Harbin and Matthew Mitchell paved the way for 325 rushing yards and 169 passing yards in a 49-35 victory over Dunwoody. Nolan Matthews (210) and Cal Faulkner (101) each had more than 100 yards rushing.

*Manchester’s offensive line of Zyterius Gray, Martez Wood, Jhi Terry, Ty Johnson, Mond Johnson, Brandon Dunlap, Jaden Revell, Chase Traylor and Ke’ontay Crawl paved the way for 484 rushing yards and five rushers with at least 70 yards in a 42-6 victory over Macon County.

*Miller County’s offensive line of Creek Durden, M.J. Stevenson, Cooper Coronado, Colt Richardson and Jayden Williams blocked for two 100-yard rushers – J.P. Powell (116) and T.J. Grant (114) – in a 45-8 victory over Marion County. Durden and Stevenson are freshmen.

*North Cobb’s offensive line of left tackle Isaac Sikes-Ransby, left guard Jackson Oliver, center Joshua Dahan, right guard Alex Kolev and right tackle Brandon Anderson with tight ends Damar Madison-Clay and Jason Grier helped the Warriors put up 426 total yards (242 rushing, 184 passing) while allowing no sacks in a 43-14 victory over Cass.

*Oconee County’s offensive line of Asher Broadnax, Dawson Severson, Bryce Hudson, Nate Nelson, Jack Ricks and Chase Willoughby produced a pair of 100-yard rushers – Darius Darden (111) and Tyler Garrett (129) – in a 45-7 victory over Loganville.

