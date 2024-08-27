Top Performances from Week 2: Geralds creates havoc on defense again for Collins Hill

“Friday he was great at everything he did, and the past two games he has been a man amongst boys, and his elite stats prove he is the best player out there every Friday,” Collins Hill coach Drew Swick said.

Top five

*Collins Hill DL Deuce Geralds had five solo tackles, four assists, three tackles for losses and eight QB hurries, caused a fumble and scored on a 41-yard run to break a 14-14 tie in a 21-14 victory over Woodward Academy.

*Cook QB M.J. Tippins was 9-of-13 passing for 168 yards and rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 19-16 victory over Bleckley County. He threw a 15-yard TD pass to Michael Calloway with 38 seconds left for the game-winner.

*Eastside WR/DB Jayden Barr had 101 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage on 12 touches, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had four tackles, two for losses, in a 48-21 victory over Hiram.

*Milton TE Ethan Barbour had seven receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 26-yard pass in a 37-28 victory over American Heritage, Fla.

*Pope WR John Stuetzer had nine catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half of a 41-27 victory over Dunwoody. Stuetzer is a baseball shortstop committed to Florida State.

Best of the rest

*ACE Charter QB Ace Hatcher passed for 179 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards in a 38-6 victory over Central of Macon.

*Adairsville WR/DB Tre Winters had 10 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass and made two tackles in a 31-14 victory over Pepperell.

*Alexander LB Justis Lester had five tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks, a safety, two QB pressures and a 10-yard first-down run on a fake punt in a 15-14 victory over Lassiter.

*Allatoona RB Xavier Rucker rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 victory over South Paulding.

*Aquinas DL Jaden Wuerth had 14 tackles and two tackles for losses in a 42-20 victory over Bryan County.

*Athens Academy DB/WR Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 124 yards, rushed once for 67 yards and intercepted a pass in a 35-0 victory over Savannah Country Day.

*Banneker DB/RB Donovan Freeman rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on five carries, had three returns for 63 yards and made five tackles in a 34-10 victory over South Cobb.

*Beach LB/TE Dakari Smith had two sacks, forced a fumble and caught three passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Savannah.

*Benedictine QB Stephen Cannon was 14-of-28 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 29-28 loss to Buford.

*Blessed Trinity DL D.J. Jacobs had seven solo tackles, four tackles for losses, two sacks and two assists in a 45-7 victory over Holy Innocents’.

*Buford LB A.J. Holloway had five solo tackles, two assists, two tackles for losses and four QB pressures in a 29-28 victory over Benedictine.

*Camden County LB Xavier Brown had five solo tackles and two tackles for losses and intercepted a pass in a 60-15 victory over East Lake, Fla.

*Carrollton DL Jacob Ricks had 3.5 tackles for 24 yards in losses in a 35-7 victory over Columbia.

*Centennial RB/MLB Caleb Barbas had 116 total yards on 13 touches, scored a touchdown rushing and receiving and had five solo tackles, four assists and a QB pressure in a 39-36 victory over Duluth.

*Chattahoochee ATH D.J. Avery had nine receptions for 114 yards, a 92-yard punt return and a two-point conversion in a 22-15 victory over Riverwood.

*Chattooga RB Zayden Cook rushed for 307 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 28-0 victory over Coahulla Creek. The 307 yards broke a 55-year-old school record set by Jimmy Lenderman.

*Cherokee QB Tanner Savasir was 17-of-31 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards in a 38-30 loss to Sequoyah.

*Cherokee Bluff WR K.T. Thompson had five receptions for 97 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over Apalachee.

*Clarke Central QB Hezekiah Millender was 11-of-16 passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries in a 37-36 victory over Oconee County.

*Coffee RB Tyrese Woodgett rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in a 20-16 victory over Ware County.

*Coosa RB Jyshughn Turner rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 32-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*Creekside QB Cayden Benson was 18-of-27 passing for 306 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 30-27 loss to Westside, S.C.

*Dade County RB Evan Koger rushed for 142 yards on 18 carries in a 31-28 loss to Trion.

*Drew RB Jaylan Aquino rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-27 victory over North Clayton.

*Dunwoody WR Porter Allison caught nine passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-27 loss to Pope.

*Eagle’s Landing QB Breylan Dewberry passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-13 victory over McDonough.

*East Paulding QB Chantz Bouknight was 11-of-14 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 43-23 victory over North Paulding.

*Effingham County WR Ryan Wells had eight catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-41 loss to Houston County.

*Fannin County DB Brayden Taylor had five tackles for losses, seven solo tackles and five assists in a 28-7 victory over Rabun County.

*Flint River Academy QB/DE Trent Young passed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and had a sack, a tackle for a loss and three QB hurries in 27-9 victory over Banks Academy, Ala.

*Flowery Branch freshman LB Ryland Garrison had 11 tackles, two for losses, one forced fumble and two QB pressures in a 23-13 victory over Habersham Central.

*Franklin County TE/DL D.J. Appleby had seven carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, blocked a punt, and had three solo tackles (two for losses) and two assists playing only a half in a 68-7 victory over Johnson of Gainesville.

*Gilmer RB/LB Douglas Callihan rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, made nine tackles and intercepted a pass in a 33-0 victory over Union County.

*Greenbrier ATH Cole Trupp rushed for 94 yards on 15 carries and had 10 tackles in a 28-14 victory over Grovetown.

*Harris County RB Ran Ogletree had 12 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns, completed a 29-yard pass, caught a 10-yard pass and had three solo tackles and an assist in a 21-17 victory over Troup.

*Hart County RB Faustino Rangel rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and caught a 64-yard TD pass in a 37-36 loss to Madison County.

*Heard County LB Antonio Heath had nine tackles, two tackles for losses and a forced fumble in a 48-14 victory over South Atlanta.

*Hebron Christian DL Sichan John had four tackles and 14 “block destructions” in a 38-18 victory over Fellowship Christian.

*Heritage (Ringgold) LB Brody James had 11 tackles with three going for a loss and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*Hughes QB Christian Langford was 19-of-23 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-16 victory over Mays.

*Jefferson QB Gavin Markey was 9-of-12 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 99-yard run with a QB sneak in a 38-3 victory over Jackson County.

*John Milledge Academy TE/LB Asa Wall had 13 tackles, four tackles for losses and a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 39-19 victory over Augusta Christian.

*Jones County RB/LB Zacari Thomas rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns on six carries and had two tackles for losses in a 48-19 victory over Woodland of Stockbridge.

*LaGrange DL Spencer Stroud had seven tackles, two tackles for losses, three sacks and two QB pressures in a 53-0 victory over Early County.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe WR Jared Mitchell had 10 catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns while making seven solo tackles and adding three assists in a 28-21 loss to Heritage of Ringgold.

*Landmark Christian OL/DL Chidiebere Agbahara had four tackles for losses and two sacks and graded out 93% on offense in a 44-6 victory over Cross Keys.

*Lanier QB Ben Vanden Boss was 10-of-16 passing for 159 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards on seven carries in a 49-21 victory over Mountain View.

*Lanier Christian DL/OL Joshua Wamack had two tackles for losses, a sack and two forced fumbles in a 30-6 loss to King’s Ridge Christian.

*Manchester LB Bobby Ellison had 16 tackles and three tackles for losses in a 6-0 victory over Upson-Lee.

*McIntosh RB Branden Ridley rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns and had 48 receiving yards in a 54-22 loss to Sandy Creek.

*Metter LB Allen Williams had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and blocked two punts in a 33-0 victory over Tattnall County.

*Monroe Area QB Forrest Ross was 6-of-11 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in a 38-0 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*North Atlanta QB Ian Reynolds was 12-of-16 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown in a 31-10 victory over Paulding County.

*North Cobb MLB Jason Grier had nine solo tackles and eight assists with a sack and a tackle for a loss in a 45-33 victory over McEachern.

*North Forsyth RB/LB Colton Constable ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, caught three passes for 13 yards and had three tackles and a forced fumble in a 20-14 loss to Creekview.

*North Oconee QB Harrison Faulkner was 16-of-21 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Dalton.

*Ola RB Caden Waye rushed for 157 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries and had three tackles in a 51-17 victory over Locust Grove.

*Peach County WR Zion Hudson had five receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-39 loss to Perry.

*Perry RB Ahmad Gordon rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a 49-39 victory over Peach County.

*Pickens QB Hayden Jones rushed for 130 yards and passed for 140 in a 31-28 victory over Sonoraville.

*Pierce County DB/WR Joe Drew intercepted two passes, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, made three tackles and caught three passes for 89 yards in a 41-7 victory over Coosa Christian of Alabama.

*Riverwood WR Zachary Stair had seven receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 22-15 loss to Chattahoochee.

*Sandy Creek QB Caleb Hill was 14-of-18 passing for 296 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-22 victory over McIntosh.

*Seckinger RB Harrison Robinson rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 34-27 victory over Archer.

*South Gwinnett DE Quintin Lewis had five tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks, five solo tackles and five assists in a 24-14 victory over Dutchtown.

*Spalding LB Arkeyveon Hood had three tackles for losses, forced a fumble and scored a rushing touchdown in a 33-17 loss to Lovejoy.

*St. Pius DE Will Klein had 14 tackles (eight first hits, six assists), two sacks and two tackles for losses in a 17-3 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

*Stephens County QB Tripp Underwood was 22-of-31 passing for 315 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-21 victory over Elbert County.

*Stephenson QB Marte Barton was 10-of-10 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 51-21 victory over Arabia Mountain.

*Stratford Academy PK Stebin Horne was 2-of-2 on field goals (31, 42 yards), 6-of-6 on extra points and 9-of-9 on touchbacks in a 56-0 victory over Calvary Christian.

*Tattnall Square LB Anson Talcott had 14 solo tackles, seven assists, two tackles for losses, a sack and a forced fumble in a 27-0 victory over St. Anne-Pacelli.

*Thomas County Central WR Jabari Watkins had four receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-14 victory over Cairo.

*Thomasville LB Joe Douglas had 13 tackles and caused two fumbles in a 40-7 victory over Pelham.

*Thomson WR Jaris Sinkfield had eight receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in a 25-18 loss to North Augusta, S.C.

*Towns County DL Alex Henderson had nine tackles, three tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and two QB hurries in a 14-0 victory over Riverside Prep. Towns is 2-0 for the first time since 1988.

*Trion DB/WR Conley Harris had seven tackles, a sack, the game-clinching interception and two catches for 31 yards in a 31-28 victory over Dade County.

*Tucker QB Jace German was 15-of-25 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-0 victory over Chamblee.

*Valwood QB Tayt Snellgrove rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and passed for 53 yards and a touchdown in a 39-21 victory over Brookstone.

*Walnut Grove RB Emadd Howard rushed for 308 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-19 victory over Loganville. It was Walnut Grove’s first victory over Loganville in nine meetings.

*Walton LB Noah LaVallee had seven solo tackles, four assists, one QB hurry, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in a 41-10 victory over Lambert.

*Warren County QB/DB Torossie Leslie rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and intercepted a pass, broke up a pass and had a tackle for loss in a 20-17 victory over Social Circle.

*Washington-Wilkes OLB Davon Wright had 13 tackles (10 solo), a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and a QB pressure in a 22-3 loss to Harlem.

*Wheeler RB Josiah Allen rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-34 loss to Harrison.

*Wilcox County LB Myles Davis had 19 tackles, five for losses, in a 12-7 loss to Clinch County.

*Woodstock LB Cooper Price had seven tackles, two sacks and a 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 42-3 victory over Woodland of Cartersville. Woodstock, 2-8 last season, is 2-0.

*Worth County freshman QB Lyndon Worthy was 21-of-38 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-46 loss to Irwin County.

Lines of distinction

*Allatoona’s offensive line of Anthony Puccio, Chandler Ownby, Tyler Duckworth, Alex Miller and Landon Koel with tight ends Maverick Madonna and Jacob Simmons produced 339 rushing yards and 402 total yards in a 31-29 victory over South Paulding. Xavier Rucker ran for 191.

*Cass’ offensive line of Bear McWhorter, Peyton Graham, Kail Ellis, Judd Hyde and Aydin Priest helped their offense put up 428 yards with no sacks while serving 21 pancakes among the starters in a 48-0 victory over Model.

*Dublin’s offensive line of Domimarkeyo Walden, Jayden O’Neal, Brennan McCloud, Antwain Hudson and Ta’Maj Carswell with tight ends Brandon Chatman and QuanTavis Lovett paved the way for 512 rushing yards (14.6 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns in a 66-26 victory over East Laurens. Dublin is averaging 412.5 rushing yards per game in its 2-0 start.

*Greenville’s offensive line of Nibraylin Welch, Tai Garza, Kaleb Thomas, Brycen Mock and Demarkus Passmore opened holes for 357 rushing yards, including Marquel Derring’s 136, in a 22-16 victory over Columbus. Greenville (2-0) has matched its win total of 2023.

*Lowndes’ offensive line of Abram Eisenhower, Owen Lofton, Eli Moore, Elijah McCoy and Hunter Barto was the catalyst for the Vikings’ 534 total yards (345 rushing, 190 passing, 16-of-18, no sacks) in a 62-0 victory over Mount Zion of Jonesboro.

*Richmond Hill’s offensive line of Ho’O Naki, Brody Miller, Billy Meadows, Thomas Zimbalatti, Brooks Gilbert and Colton Sanchez cleared a path for a pair of 100-yard rushers (Caleb Easterling and Joshua Troupe) and 420 rushing yards in a 31-12 victory over Glynn Academy.

*Whitefield Academy’s offensive line of Tip Tippins, Josh Ellis, Samuel Suddath, Pacey English and David Tidwell paved the way for 250 rushing yards in a 35-14 victory over Mount Vernon. Mason Hollingsworth ran for 141 yards.

