Toombs County 4-star prospect de-commits from Tennessee just before early signing period

4-star Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward originally committed to Tennessee in July. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

4-star Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward originally committed to Tennessee in July. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
By
17 minutes ago

Lagonza Hayward, a four-star safety out of Toombs County, announced Sunday that his recruitment was back open.

“Thankful for #volnation and coaches for support and the trust they put in me but I have prayed on it for a long time so respect my decision but I will be decommiting from The University of Tennessee,” Hayward posted on X.

Hayward committed to Tennessee in July and was still being heavily pursued by Georgia as of early November.

However, recruiting experts —including the 247 Sports Crystal Ball — indicate that Hayward will likely end up with the Florida Gators.

Hayward is listed by the 247 Composite Ranking as the No. 9 safety nationally and the No. 9 player in his class in the state of Georgia.

The three-day early signing period begins Wednesday and concludes Friday, which is when Hayward and his Toombs County teammates take on Dublin in the GHSA playoffs semifinals.

