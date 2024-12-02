Toombs County 4-star prospect de-commits from Tennessee just before early signing period

Lagonza Hayward, a four-star safety out of Toombs County, announced Sunday that his recruitment was back open.

“Thankful for #volnation and coaches for support and the trust they put in me but I have prayed on it for a long time so respect my decision but I will be decommiting from The University of Tennessee,” Hayward posted on X.

Hayward committed to Tennessee in July and was still being heavily pursued by Georgia as of early November.