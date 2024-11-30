Class A Div. I Blog: Fellowship Christian, Northeast, Fitzgerald, Toombs County, Dublin advance to semifinals

Thomasville kicked a pair of first half field goals and was kept out of the endzone until the final minute as No. 2 seed Dublin improved to 13-0 with a 35-13 win and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2019—when the Fighting Irish served Thomasville a 55-45 victory on its way to the 2A state crown. Willie Batts ran in a 10-yard score and a 69-yard touchdown to answer Camdon Christie’s two field goals to put Dublin up 14-6. Azonte Walker padded the lead with a 4-yard touchdown run before the half to give Dublin a 21-6 advantage. Travion Bostic scored on a 22-yard carry in the third quarter and Walker came up with an interception, while making an impact on both sides of the ball. Xavier Bostic scored a 4-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 35-6 and Thomasville’s final points came on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of play.

On the private side, Fellowship Christian won their rematch with Wesleyan 28-14 to advance to the semifinals. Fellowship started the scoring with a Jonathan Granby rushing touchdown. Early in the second quarter, CJ Givers extended the Paladins’ lead to 14-0 with an 81-yard run. Late in the second quarter, Givers scored again to make it 21-0. With four minutes left in the half, Wesleyan got on the board to cut the lead to 21-7. Granby added another touchdown late in the second quarter, giving Fellowship a 28-7 lead at halftime. The third quarter was quiet, but the Wolves scored with 5:35 left in the game to narrow the gap to 28-14. Next week, the Paladins will host Hebron Christian in the teams’ third rematch of the playoffs.

A 35-point underdog in the Maxwell projections, North Cobb Christian upset top-seeded Savannah Christian 30-27 to advance to the semifinals. Savannah Christian started the scoring with a 70-yard Kenry Wall run. North Cobb Christian answered with a 26-yard Daniel Rivera field goal. Jaden Mills extended the Raiders’ lead to 13-3 with a 57-yard run. The Eagles then cut the lead to three on a 20-yard touchdown pass and took the lead three minutes later with a 13-yard touchdown pass. Early in the third quarter, the Eagles threw another touchdown pass to extend their lead to 24-13. Late in the third, they added a field goal to make it 27-13. Soon after, the Raiders narrowed the gap to seven with a Zo Smalls touchdown run. Early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles added a field goal to go up 30-20. With three minutes left in the game, the Raiders scored on a Jaden Mills touchdown to cut the lead to three but were unable to score again. Next week, North Cobb Christian will head to Bogart to face Prince Avenue Christian.

UPDATED RECORDS AND SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

Class A Div. 1 Seeds are placed in [Brackets]

Class A/3A Private Seeds are placed in <Arrows>

REGION 1

Worth County 5-1, 7-3, 9-4 [4]

Thomasville 5-1, 8-2, 10-3 [7]

Fitzgerald 4-2, 7-3, 10-3 [12]

Jeff Davis 3-3, 7-3, 8-4 [16]

Bacon County 1-5, 4-6, 4-7 [20]

Brantley County 2-3, 2-8

Berrien 1-4, 1-9

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[4] Worth County 54, [29] Coosa 14

[7] Thomasville 48, [20] Bacon County 6

[12] Fitzgerald 42, [21] Rabun County 21

[16] Jeff Davis 33, [17] Washington County 17

Second Round

Fri. Nov. 22

[4] Worth County 63, [13] Dodge County 23

[7] Thomasville 42, [10] Temple 10

[12] Fitzgerald 28, [28] Bleckley County 24

[1] Fannin County 28, [16] Jeff Davis 21

Quarterfinals

Fri. Nov. 28

[12] Fitzgerald 42, [4] Worth County 38

[2] Dublin 35, [7] Thomasville 13

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 6

[12] Fitzgerald at [8] Northeast

REGION 2

Dublin 9-0, 10-0, 13-0 [2]

Northeast 8-1, 8-2, 11-2 [8]

Dodge County 7-2, 8-2, 9-3 [13]

Washington County 6-3, 6-4, 6-5 [17]

ACE Charter 5-4, 6-4, 6-5 [18]

Southwest 4-5, 4-6, 4-7 [27]

Bleckley County 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 [28]

East Laurens 2-7, 3-7

Jefferson County 0-8, 1-9

Central-Macon 0-9, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[2] Dubin 63, [31] Gordon Central 9

[8] Northeast 46, [25] Swainsboro 7

[13] Dodge County 40, [20] Chattooga 14

[16] Jeff Davis 33, [17] Washington County 17

[15] Jasper County 41, [18] ACE Charter 31

[6] Toombs County 62, [27] Southwest 8

[28] Bleckley County 41, [5] Social Circle 16

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[2] Dublin 42, [15] Japser County 7

[8] Northeast 21, [9] Lamar County 10

[4] Worth County 63, [13] Dodge County 23

[12] Fitzgerald 28, [28] Bleckley County 24

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

[2] Dublin 35, [7] Thomasville 13

[8] Northeast 48, [1] Fannin County 39

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 6

[2] Dublin vs. [6] Toombs County

[8] Northeast vs. [12] Fitzgerald

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 4-0, 9-0, 10-1 <1>

Toombs County 3-1, 8-1, 11-1 [6]

Sav. Country Day 1-3, 4-6, 5-7 <17>

Swainsboro 2-2, 3-7, 3-8 [25]

Vidalia 0-4, 3-7, 3-8 [32]

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[6] Toombs County 62, [27] Southwest 8

[1] Fannin County 41, [32] Vidalia 7

[[8] Northeast 46, [25] Swainsboro 7

<1> Savannah Christian BYE

<17> Savannah Country Day 23, <16> Mount Vernon 17

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[1] Savannah Christian 31, [17] Savannah Country Day 3

[6] Toombs County 49, [11] Commerce 21

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

<8> North Cobb Christian 30 <1> Savannah Christian 27

[6] Toombs County 56, [19] Elbert County 17

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 6

[6] Toombs County at [2] Dublin

REGION 4

Social Circle 5-1, 7-3, 7-4 [5]

Lamar County 5-1, 8-2, 9-3 [9]

Jasper County 4-2, 7-3, 8-4 [15]

Putnam County 4-2, 5-5, 5-6 [23]

McNair 2-4, 4-6, 4-7 [30]

Towers 1-5, 3-6

Utopian Academy 0-6, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[28] Bleckley County 41, [5] Social Circle 16

[9] Lamar County 51, [24] Dade County 10

[15] Japser County 41, [18] ACE Charter 31

[10] Temple 40, [23] Putnam County 27

[3] Heard County 45, [30] McNair

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[8] Northeast 21, [9] Lamar County 10

[2] Dublin 42, [15] Jasper County 7

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Fellowship Christian 5-0, 8-2, 10-2 <2>

Wesleyan 4-1, 8-2, 10-3 <10>

King’s Ridge 2-3, 7-3, 8-4 <15>

Mount Vernon 3-2, 5-4, 5-5 <16>

Mt. Pisgah 1-4, 2-8, 2-9 <23>

St. Francis 0-5, 0-10

Mount Bethel 0-0, 5-1 ++

Sub Region B

Whitefield Academy 4-0, 7-3, 7-4 <9>

Landmark Christian 2-2, 7-3, 7-4 <12>

Mount Paran 3-1, 7-3, 8-4 <13>

B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-6

Walker 0-4, 2-8

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

<2> Fellowship Christian BYE

<9> Whitefield Academy BYE

<10> Wesleyan 41, <23> Mt. Pisgah 21

<21> Providence Christian 27, <12> Landmark Christian 24

<13> Mount Paran 32, <20> Greater Atlanta Christian 29

<15> King’s Ridge 35, <18> Darlington 0

<17> Savannah Country Day 23, <16> Mount Vernon 17

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

<8> North Cobb Christian 40, <9> Whitefield Academy 7

<2> Fellowship Christian 35, <15> King’s Ridge 7

<10> Wesleyan 22, <7> Christian Heritage 15

<4> Calvary Day 48, <13> Mt. Paran 7

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

<2> Fellowship Christian 28, <10> Wesleyan 14

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 6

<2> Fellowship Christian vs. <6> Hebron Christian

REGION 6

Heard County 6-0, 8-2, 9-3 [3]

Temple 5-1, 8-2, 9-3 [10]

Darlington 3-3, 5-5, 5-6 <18>

Bremen 4-2, 6-4, 6-5 [22]

Pepperell 2-4, 2-8

Model 1-5, 3-7

Haralson County 0-6, 1-9

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[3] Heard County 45, [30] McNair 13

[10] Temple 40, [23] Putnam County 27

<15> King’s Ridge Christian 35, <18> Darlington 0

[11] Commerce 35, [22] Bremen 28

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[19] Elbert County 26, [3] Heard County 24

[7] Thomasville 42, [10] Temple 10

REGION 7

Fannin County 7-0, 10-0, 12-1 [1]

Christian Heritage 6-1, 8-2, 8-3 <7>

Gordon Lee 5-2, 7-3, 7-4 [14]

Chattooga 3-4, 6-4, 6-5 [20]

Dade County 3-4, 4-6, 4-7 [24]

Coosa 2-5, 4-6, 4-7 [29]

Gordon Central 2-5, 4-6, 4-7 [31]

Armuchee 0-7, 3-7

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[1] Fannin County 41, [32] Vidalia 7

[19] Elbert County 28, [14] Gordon Lee 13

[13] Dodge County 40, [20] Chattooga 14

[9] Lamar County 51, [24] Dade County 10

[4] Worth County 54, [29] Coosa 14

[2] Dublin 63, [31] Gordon Lee 9

<7> Christian Heritage BYE

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[1] Fannin County 28, [16] Jeff Davis 21

<10> Wesleyan 22, <7> Christian Heritage 15

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

[8] Northeast 48, [1] Fannin County 39

REGION 8

Athens Academy 6-0, 10-1 <3>

Commerce 5-1, 7-3, 8-4 [11]

Elbert County 4-2, 5-5, 7-6 [19]

Rabun County 3-3, 6-4, 6-5 [21]

Providence Christian 1-5, 2-8, 3-9 <21>

Banks County 2-4, 2-8

Oglethorpe County 0-6, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[11] Commerce 35, [22] Bremen 28

[19] Elbert County 28, [14] Gordon Lee 13

<21> Providence Christian 27, <12> Landmark Christian 24

[12] Fitzgerald 42, [21] Rabun County 21

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

<14> Aquinas 31, <3> Athens Academy 20

[6] Toombs County 49, [11] Commerce 21

[19] Elbert County 26, [3] Heard County 24

<5> Prince Avenue Christian 62, <21> Providence Christian 14

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 28

[6] Toombs County 56, [19] Elbert County 17