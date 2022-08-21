Too wild to tame: Tyrone Sandy Creek topples Newnan 38-27

Tyrone Sandy Creek had its hands full but finally brushed off Newnan 38-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 20.
Tyrone Sandy Creek darted in front of Newnan 20-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars showed their spirit while rallying to within 26-17 at the intermission.
Tyrone Sandy Creek darted to a 32-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
