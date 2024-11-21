Three under-the-radar teams to watch in second round

Kell has a balanced attack behind quarterback Kaleb Narcisse (1,834 yards passing, 17 TDs) and running back Moonie Gipson (1,656 yards rushing, 17 TDs). Brayden Rouse has caught 18 touchdown passes and six have gone for a touchdown.

Kell beat Hiram 48-31 in the first round and will play at No. 10 Creekside on Friday.

Jonesboro has been one of the most consistent programs in Clayton County under coach Tim Floyd. The Cardinals lost non-conference games to Douglas County and Atlantic (Fla.) and dropped a one-score game to Central Carrollton. But Jonesboro earned the No. 2 seed from Region 3 by beating previously unbeaten Starr’s Mill in the season finale.

The Cardinals are loaded with talent. Jontavius Wyman is a versatile all-state senior – and a Georgia commitment – who plays receiver, defensive back and returns punts. Cortez Redding plays safety and has already gotten more than a dozen DI offers, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech. Jamon Jones has thrown for 1,548 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Jonesboro beat Maynard Jackson 35-7 in the first round and will play at Blessed Trinity on Friday.

Jones County lost regular season games to Stockbridge and Ola and was destined to hit the road for the playoffs. But the Greyhounds moved up to the No. 2 seed when Stockbridge was forced to forfeit all of its games because of an ineligible player.

The Greyhounds have produced a long series of stellar quarterbacks since Mike Chastain’s arrival and senior Devin Edmonds is the latest in a succession of good ones. Edmonds has thrown for 2,862 yards and 33 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. His favorite target is Jaivon Solomon, a Duke commitment who has 83 receptions for 1,425 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jones County beat East Forsyth 51-21 in the first round and will play No. 1-ranked Marist on Friday.