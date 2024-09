The Leaderboard: Howard, Hill, Stuetzer rank No. 1 in yardage through Week 3

Walnut Grove’s Emadd Howard, Houston County’s Antwann Hill and Pope’s John Stuetzer stand atop GHSF Daily’s GHSA yardage leaderboard in rushing, passing and receiving.

Howard, a senior, is bidding for his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. He’s 86 yards from 3,000 in his career. He had a career-high 305 rushing yards in a 48-19 victory over Loganville last month. Walnut Grove is 3-0.

“Emadd is a downhill runner, primarily power and counter,” Walnut Grove offensive coordinator Joey Sulkowski said. “Worked hard in the offseason on becoming a more polished runner and finishing runs. Already has more explosive runs of 30-plus yards in three games than all of last season.”