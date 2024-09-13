The Leaderboard: Chattooga’s Cook moves to No. 1 spot in rushing yardage

Chattooga’s Zayden Cook is the state’s new rushing leader after a 338-yard effort last week in a 45-20 victory over Mount Zion of Carroll County. Cook has rushed for 849 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 60 carries.

Cook is more than a running back, though. He’s an inside linebacker who is second on his team in tackles, averaging eight per game. He’s playing 125-130 plays per game.

Cook also is a four-sport athlete. He won the 110-meter hurdles at the Class A Division I meet last spring and was the state runner-up wrestler in the 175-weight division. He plays soccer when his schedule allows.