Swainsboro finds its footing in sprinting past Twin City Emanuel County Institute

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Swainsboro’s performance in a 41-12 destruction of Twin City Emanuel County Institute for a Georgia high school football victory on September 16.
The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-6 advantage in the frame.
