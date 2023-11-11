Suwanee North Gwinnett prevails over Cumming West Forsyth

Suwanee North Gwinnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cumming West Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense pulled in front for a 17-0 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Suwanee North Gwinnett charged to a 24-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cumming West Forsyth faced off against Cumming Forsyth Central and Suwanee North Gwinnett took on Lawrenceville Discovery on Oct. 27 at Lawrenceville Discovery High School.

