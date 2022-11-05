Suwanee North Gwinnett overcomes Norcross in seat-squirming affair

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Suwanee North Gwinnett didn’t mind, dispatching Norcross 35-27 on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Norcross showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Suwanee North Gwinnett as the first quarter ended.
The Bulldogs kept a 21-17 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Suwanee North Gwinnett and Norcross were both scoreless.
The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.
