Storm warning: South Atlanta unleashes full fury on Blairsville Union County

South Atlanta showed no mercy to Blairsville Union County, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-14 victory on November 18 in Georgia football.
Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.
South Atlanta jumped ahead over Blairsville Union County when the final quarter began 32-14.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hornets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-0 final quarter, too.
