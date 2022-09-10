Brunswick rallies to rock Jacksonville Bolles

Brunswick rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Jacksonville Bolles 20-3 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Jacksonville Bolles started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Brunswick at the end of the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Brunswick broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-3 lead over Jacksonville Bolles.
The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 13-0 in the last stanza.
