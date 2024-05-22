State girls roundup: Five straight for Lambert, six straight for Lake Oconee

Lambert also counted Hannah Mun (fifth, 147) and Zoe Duval (seventh, 149). McKinlee Proctor shot 161 and placed 17th.

Class 6A: Johns Creek had three girls place among the top five and came back with the school’s third state championship at Apple Mountain Golf Course in Clarkesville. Sofia Milano (fourth, 148), Ella York (T-5, 149) and freshman Aerin Kim (T-5, 149) led the Gladiators.

Johns Creek shot 445 to outlast Marist (457), St. Pius (461), Blessed Trinity (469) and Alpharetta (472).

The medalist was Elizabeth Sullivan of St. Pius, who followed her first-round 72 with a tournament-best 7-under 65. Mahima Vurupatur of Alpharetta was second with a 140 and Ashlyn Taylor of Marist was third at 143. Mahathi Vurupatur also tied for fifth at 140.

Class 5A: Freshman Lily Sitler tied for third overall to help McIntosh win the school’s third state title – and first since 1999 -- at the Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear.

The Chiefs (503) outlasted Greenbrier (510), Northside Columbus (519) and Northview (527). McIntosh also counted Adalynne Forchette (10th, 173), Lana Spraley (20th, 183) and Cheyenne Jaucian (21st, 185).

Narah Kim of Greater Atlanta Christian shot a 2-over 143, including a first-round 69, to run away with the individual title. Adyson Lukich of Greenbrier was second at 153 and Leigh Allen of Harris County tied for third at 154.

Class 4A: North Oconee needed everything it could must to hold on and win its fourth straight state championship at The Fields Golf Club in LaGrange. The Titans shot 516, closing with a 255, for a 516 total that was enough to beat North Hall (522), Madison County (523) and Westminster (539).

The Titans were led by Hailey Moffett, who finished fifth at 164. North Oconee also counted Josey Bufford (10th, 171), Cathryn Wagner (18th, 185) and Aubree Hill (19th, 186).

The medalist was Alisa Pressley of Cherokee Bluff, who shot 72-75 and beat Lillie Mallis of North Hall (156), Jessalyn Young of Westminster (158), Reese Day of Northwest Whitfield (162) and Brooke Benedict of Holy Innocents’ (164).

Class 3A: Mary Miller beat teammate Ava Cottis is a playoff and helped Savannah Christian win its second straight state championship at LaFayette Golf Club.

Miller, a senior who has signed with Georgia Southern, and Cottis tied at 144 and the Raiders shot 494 to shoot 494 and run away with the title. Gordon Lee (526), White County (534), Dawson County (537) and Savannah Country Day (544) rounded out the top five.

Emma Marshall of Breme shot 157 to finish third, with Kate Barber of Savannah Country Day in fourth (160) and Samantha Dewendt of Dawson County was fifth (164).

Class 2A: Mackenzie Connell was runner-up and helped Pierce County successfully defend its championship at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Commerce.

The medalist was senior Christina Surcey of North Cobb Christian, a Florida State signee who shot rounds of 65-68 for the runaway win. Connell shot 71-70 to finish second. They were the only two competitors to post two under-par rounds.

Pierce County also counted Lily Spivey (fifth, 158) and Mollie Kate Dixon (eighth, 170).

Kathryn DeLoach of Athens Academy was third (147), Georgia Womack of Model was fourth (157) followed by the Mount Paran Christian duo of Kyra Friess (sixth, 162) and Morgan McKenzie (seventh, 169).

Class A Division I: Claire Bradford shot 76-73 to win the individual championship and help Prince Avenue Christian shoot 323 and win the title at Willow Lakes Golf Club in Metter.

Mount Pisgah Christian shot a156 on the final day, but it left the Patriots at 327, four shots out of first. Darlington was third (320), Tallulah Falls was fourth (351) and Metter was fifth (358).

Prince Avenue also counted Madeline Tebeau, who was 11th (174) and McKenzie Paul (16th, 186).

Elle Adelman of Mount Pisgah was second (156), Leela Basole of Atlanta International and Cinja Riemer of Darlington tied for third at 161, and Elizabeth Morris placed fifth (163).

Class A Division II: The Lake Oconee Titans easily won their sixth straight state championship, shooting a 2-over 290 at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hawkinsville to win by 85 strokes.

Lake Oconee Academy girls grabbed the top four spots – medalist Lili Nelson (137), Georgia Bosart (153), Kensley Windham (157) and freshman Lily Dominy (166). Nelson was the only player in the field with two rounds below par – 67 and 70.

Hawkinsville and Christian Heritage tied for second at 375, followed by Echols County (407) and Seminole County (472).

Reese Brown of Christian Heritage (fifth, 170), Savanna Dokey of Hawkinsville (170) and Madi Simmons of Georgia Military (187) were other top finishers.