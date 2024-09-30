Spencer plays ahead of storm, beats Kendrick for 3rd straight win

“We were efficient,” Kegler said. “We did a good job of executing the game plan on a short week. We’re just trying to get better every week, and as long as we build on the week before, we’ll be fine, and we’ll be where we want to be when the regular season ends.”

Friday’s win moved the Owls to 4-2, 2-1 in 1-2A, and was their third in a row after opening on a two-game skid to region and crosstown rivals, No. 3 Carver-Columbus, and Lovett in a cross-classification game. Their opener was supposed to be Aug. 16 against Dooly County, but it forfeited to Spencer because of lack of players.

That forfeit, while a win for Spencer, didn’t do much to prepare the Owls for the coming weeks.

“Not having an opener affected us because we could have worked out some of the kinks,” Kegler said. “But you play the hand you’re dealt, make the best of it, and control what you can control.”

The Owls followed the Lovett loss with wins over 4A’s Griffin, and Jordan in a region game.

“After the losses, we were still in a good place,” Kegler said. “The thing is, we had some good leadership from Demarcus Horne, Ben Watson, CJ Star and Mana Soli. They kept the team together, because they saw the bigger goals at task.”

Up next is a trip to the No. 9 Sumter County Panthers (6-0, 3-0). They too played Wednesday, but on just four days rest, and beat Jordan 56-0.

“They’re big and well-coached,” Kegler said. “Coach Will Rogers does a great job, and they’ll be amped up to play. They’re ranked for a reason, so we’ll have to put our best foot forward, play our best game of the season, and try to get a win.”