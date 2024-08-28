Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Alcovy 8, Lakeside-Evans 1
Alexander 10, Kennesaw Mountain 2
Allatoona 15, Hiram 0
Apalachee 9, Jackson County 2
Archer 12, Grayson 2
Armuchee 22, Coosa 3
Atkinson County 22, Turner County 0
Bainbridge 24, Monroe 4
Bowdon 22, Douglas County 6
Brookwood 3, North Gwinnett 0
Burke County 10, Thomson 9
Butler 17, Glenn Hills 2
Calvary Day 5, Long County 1
Camden County 8, Valdosta 0
Carrollton 11, Chapel Hill 4
Chamblee 15, Shiloh 0
Charlton County 12, Brooks County 9
Cherokee Bluff 9, Jefferson 1
Columbus 16, Sumter County 0
Cook 5, Crisp County 0
Creekside 19, Jackson 2
Dawson County 9, Jefferson 1
Dutchtown 15, Langston Hughes 3
East Coweta 19, Westlake 0
East Paulding 19, Rome 0
Fannin County 12, Christian Heritage 3
Harris County 12, Griffin 0
Hebron Christian 8, Stephens County 0
Howard 15, Westside-Augusta 0
Kell 14, Centennial 0
Lambert 4, North Atlanta 0
Lee County 19, Northside-Warner Robins 6
Loganville 11, Clarke Central 4
Luella 23, Douglass 0
McIntosh 12, Newnan 7
Milton 15, Chattahoochee 0
Monroe Area 14, West Hall 0
Morgan County 18, Rutland 0
Mt. Paran Christian 13, Whitefield Academy 2
Mt. Vernon 17, Landmark Christian 0
North Hall 19, Dawson County 8
Oconee County 7, East Hall 6
Pace Academy 17, M. L. King 0
Parkview 8, Peachtree Ridge 5
Perry 10, Ware County 2
Pickens 12, Chestatee 0
Ridgeland 15, Adairsville 5
Seckinger 16, Roswell 8
South Effingham 16, Bradwell Institute 1
Southeast Bulloch 14, Jenkins 2
St. Francis 13, Walker 3
Temple 7, Haralson County 6
Therrell 25, Coretta Scott King 7
Tift County 5, Lowndes 3
Toombs County 15, Vidalia 3
Union Grove 10, Stockbridge 3
Veterans 4, Thomas County Central 2
Villa Rica 15, Lithia Springs 3
Walnut Grove 15, Cedar Shoals 0
Wayne County 6, Glynn Academy 2
Wheeler County 8, Telfair County 2
Whitewater 4, Sandy Creek 1
Volleyball
Academy For Classical Education 2, Putnam County 0
Athens Academy 2, West Hall 0
Brookwood 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 1
Bryan County 2, Vidalia 1
Carrollton 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Cartersville 2, Dalton 1
Cartersville 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Chamblee 2, Tucker 0
Chattahoochee 3, Roswell 0
Darlington 2, Pepperell 1
Darlington 2, Trion 0
Dutchtown 3, Heritage-Conyers 0
Elite Scholars Academy 2, Temple 0
Fannin County 2, North Murray 0
Glynn Academy 2, Statesboro 1
Gordon Lee 2, Chattooga 0
Habersham Central 2, Union County 0
Harrison 2, Osborne 0
Harrison 2, Paulding County 0
Holy Innocents’ 2, North Springs 0
Holy Innocents’ 2, Westminster 1
Jackson County 2, Jackson 0
Johns Creek 3, Lanier 0
Kell 2, Northview 0
Kendrick at Chattahoochee County, late
Lakeside-Evans 2, Westminster Christian Academy 0
Lamar County 2, Central-Talbotton 0
Lamar County 2, Northeast-Macon 0
Landmark Christian 2, Towers 0
Langston Hughes 3, Forest Park 0
Morrow 2, North Clayton 0
North Cobb 3, Cherokee 0
North Oconee 2, Hart County 0
Oconee County 2, Jackson County 1
Pickens 2, North Hall 1
Pope 3, Pace Academy 1
Richmond Academy 2, Westminster Christian Academy 0
Rome 3, Unity 1
South Paulding 2, Douglas County 0
South Paulding 2, Lithia Springs 0
St. Andrews 3, Jenkins 0
Union Grove 2, Jones County 0
Vidalia 2, Brantley County 1
Westminster Christian Academy 2, East Hall 0
