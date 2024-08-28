High School Sports

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

ajc.com

By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

Softball

Alcovy 8, Lakeside-Evans 1

Alexander 10, Kennesaw Mountain 2

Allatoona 15, Hiram 0

Apalachee 9, Jackson County 2

Archer 12, Grayson 2

Armuchee 22, Coosa 3

Atkinson County 22, Turner County 0

Bainbridge 24, Monroe 4

Bowdon 22, Douglas County 6

Brookwood 3, North Gwinnett 0

Burke County 10, Thomson 9

Butler 17, Glenn Hills 2

Calvary Day 5, Long County 1

Camden County 8, Valdosta 0

Carrollton 11, Chapel Hill 4

Chamblee 15, Shiloh 0

Charlton County 12, Brooks County 9

Cherokee Bluff 9, Jefferson 1

Columbus 16, Sumter County 0

Cook 5, Crisp County 0

Creekside 19, Jackson 2

Dawson County 9, Jefferson 1

Dutchtown 15, Langston Hughes 3

East Coweta 19, Westlake 0

East Paulding 19, Rome 0

Fannin County 12, Christian Heritage 3

Harris County 12, Griffin 0

Hebron Christian 8, Stephens County 0

Howard 15, Westside-Augusta 0

Kell 14, Centennial 0

Lambert 4, North Atlanta 0

Lee County 19, Northside-Warner Robins 6

Loganville 11, Clarke Central 4

Luella 23, Douglass 0

McIntosh 12, Newnan 7

Milton 15, Chattahoochee 0

Monroe Area 14, West Hall 0

Morgan County 18, Rutland 0

Mt. Paran Christian 13, Whitefield Academy 2

Mt. Vernon 17, Landmark Christian 0

North Hall 19, Dawson County 8

Oconee County 7, East Hall 6

Pace Academy 17, M. L. King 0

Parkview 8, Peachtree Ridge 5

Perry 10, Ware County 2

Pickens 12, Chestatee 0

Ridgeland 15, Adairsville 5

Seckinger 16, Roswell 8

South Effingham 16, Bradwell Institute 1

Southeast Bulloch 14, Jenkins 2

St. Francis 13, Walker 3

Temple 7, Haralson County 6

Therrell 25, Coretta Scott King 7

Tift County 5, Lowndes 3

Toombs County 15, Vidalia 3

Union Grove 10, Stockbridge 3

Veterans 4, Thomas County Central 2

Villa Rica 15, Lithia Springs 3

Walnut Grove 15, Cedar Shoals 0

Wayne County 6, Glynn Academy 2

Wheeler County 8, Telfair County 2

Whitewater 4, Sandy Creek 1

Volleyball

Academy For Classical Education 2, Putnam County 0

Athens Academy 2, West Hall 0

Brookwood 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 1

Bryan County 2, Vidalia 1

Carrollton 2, Coahulla Creek 0

Cartersville 2, Dalton 1

Cartersville 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Chamblee 2, Tucker 0

Chattahoochee 3, Roswell 0

Darlington 2, Pepperell 1

Darlington 2, Trion 0

Dutchtown 3, Heritage-Conyers 0

Elite Scholars Academy 2, Temple 0

Fannin County 2, North Murray 0

Glynn Academy 2, Statesboro 1

Gordon Lee 2, Chattooga 0

Habersham Central 2, Union County 0

Harrison 2, Osborne 0

Harrison 2, Paulding County 0

Holy Innocents’ 2, North Springs 0

Holy Innocents’ 2, Westminster 1

Jackson County 2, Jackson 0

Johns Creek 3, Lanier 0

Kell 2, Northview 0

Kendrick at Chattahoochee County, late

Lakeside-Evans 2, Westminster Christian Academy 0

Lamar County 2, Central-Talbotton 0

Lamar County 2, Northeast-Macon 0

Landmark Christian 2, Towers 0

Langston Hughes 3, Forest Park 0

Morrow 2, North Clayton 0

North Cobb 3, Cherokee 0

North Oconee 2, Hart County 0

Oconee County 2, Jackson County 1

Pickens 2, North Hall 1

Pope 3, Pace Academy 1

Richmond Academy 2, Westminster Christian Academy 0

Rome 3, Unity 1

South Paulding 2, Douglas County 0

South Paulding 2, Lithia Springs 0

St. Andrews 3, Jenkins 0

Union Grove 2, Jones County 0

Vidalia 2, Brantley County 1

Westminster Christian Academy 2, East Hall 0

