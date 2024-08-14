High School Sports

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball

Alexander 16, Rome 0

Bowdon 11, Chapel Hill 4

Brentwood School 12, Lake Oconee Academy 5

Brookwood 6, Peachtree Ridge 2

Calhoun 13, Adairsville 5

Cambridge 12, Centennial 0

Cass 11, Southeast Whitfield 3

Central-Macon 22, Westside-Macon 1

Charlton County 10, Atkinson County 6

Chattooga 13, Darlington 3

Columbus 9, Woodward Academy 0

Dawson County 14, Chestatee 2

Douglas County 18, Coosa 2

East Paulding 31, Lithia Springs 0

Effingham County 8, Glynn Academy 3

Fannin County 9, Model 2

Franklin County 5, East Hall 2

Georgia Military 13, Covenant Christian 0

Greenbrier 8, Glascock County 4

Hardaway 21, Westover 1

Hebron Christian 1, Collins Hill 0

Kennesaw Mountain 13, New Manchester 0

LaGrange 12, Spalding 2

Long County 10, Tattnall County 8

McEachern 23, South Cobb 0

McIntosh 16, Dutchtown 0

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 18, Douglass 3

North Atlanta 4, Dunwoody 1

North Cobb 4, Cherokee 1

North Springs 15, Druid Hills 0

Northeast-Macon 17, Southwest 1

Peach County 14, Rutland 0

Pickens 3, Lumpkin County 2

Rockmart 7, Haralson County 2

Seckinger 7, Jackson County 4

Southeast Bulloch 12, Burke County 0

Stockbridge 15, McDonough 0

Telfair County 11, Montgomery County 0

Tift County 9, Crisp County 1

Veterans 12, Mary Persons 0

Wesleyan 8, Decatur 0

Whitefield Academy 14, Northview 2

Volleyball

Brantley County 2, Vidalia 0

Brookwood 2, St. Pius X 1

Cartersville 2, Bremen 0

Coahulla Creek 2, Trion 0

Dade County 2, Marion County 0

Dalton 2, Dawson County 1

Dalton Academy 2, Gilmer 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Hephzibah 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0

East Paulding 2, Oak Mountain Academy 0

Gordon Lee 2, Pepperell 0

Habersham Central 2, Lumpkin County 0

Hillgrove 3, Cherokee 1

Jackson-Atlanta 2, North Springs 0

King’s Ridge 2, Paideia 0

Lake Oconee Academy 3, George Walton Academy 0

Lassiter 2, Roswell 1

Mt. Vernon 2, Newnan 1

Northside-Columbus 2, Dutchtown 0

Pace Academy 2, Providence Christian 0

Pope 3, Johns Creek 1

Richmond Hill 2, Savannah Country Day 0

River Ridge 2, Allatoona 0

River Ridge 2, Lovett 0

Rockmart 2, Douglas County 0

Rockmart 2, New Manchester 0

Roswell 2, Denmark 0

Savannah Arts 2, Richmond Hill 1

Savannah Christian 2, South Effingham 1

Sequoyah 2, North Cobb Christian 0

Sprayberry 2, Fulton Science 0

St. Vincents 2, South Effingham 0

Temple 2, East Paulding 1

Union County 2, Stephens County 0

Union Grove 2, Apalachee 0

Union Grove 2, Walnut Grove 1

Vidalia 2, Tattnall County 1

Villa Rica 2, Chattooga 0

Villa Rica 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0

West Forsyth 2, East Forsyth 0

West Forsyth 2, Northview 0

