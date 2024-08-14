Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Alexander 16, Rome 0
Bowdon 11, Chapel Hill 4
Brentwood School 12, Lake Oconee Academy 5
Brookwood 6, Peachtree Ridge 2
Calhoun 13, Adairsville 5
Cambridge 12, Centennial 0
Cass 11, Southeast Whitfield 3
Central-Macon 22, Westside-Macon 1
Charlton County 10, Atkinson County 6
Chattooga 13, Darlington 3
Columbus 9, Woodward Academy 0
Dawson County 14, Chestatee 2
Douglas County 18, Coosa 2
East Paulding 31, Lithia Springs 0
Effingham County 8, Glynn Academy 3
Fannin County 9, Model 2
Franklin County 5, East Hall 2
Georgia Military 13, Covenant Christian 0
Greenbrier 8, Glascock County 4
Hardaway 21, Westover 1
Hebron Christian 1, Collins Hill 0
Kennesaw Mountain 13, New Manchester 0
LaGrange 12, Spalding 2
Long County 10, Tattnall County 8
McEachern 23, South Cobb 0
McIntosh 16, Dutchtown 0
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 18, Douglass 3
North Atlanta 4, Dunwoody 1
North Cobb 4, Cherokee 1
North Springs 15, Druid Hills 0
Northeast-Macon 17, Southwest 1
Peach County 14, Rutland 0
Pickens 3, Lumpkin County 2
Rockmart 7, Haralson County 2
Seckinger 7, Jackson County 4
Southeast Bulloch 12, Burke County 0
Stockbridge 15, McDonough 0
Telfair County 11, Montgomery County 0
Tift County 9, Crisp County 1
Veterans 12, Mary Persons 0
Wesleyan 8, Decatur 0
Whitefield Academy 14, Northview 2
Volleyball
Brantley County 2, Vidalia 0
Brookwood 2, St. Pius X 1
Cartersville 2, Bremen 0
Coahulla Creek 2, Trion 0
Dade County 2, Marion County 0
Dalton 2, Dawson County 1
Dalton Academy 2, Gilmer 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Hephzibah 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0
East Paulding 2, Oak Mountain Academy 0
Gordon Lee 2, Pepperell 0
Habersham Central 2, Lumpkin County 0
Hillgrove 3, Cherokee 1
Jackson-Atlanta 2, North Springs 0
King’s Ridge 2, Paideia 0
Lake Oconee Academy 3, George Walton Academy 0
Lassiter 2, Roswell 1
Mt. Vernon 2, Newnan 1
Northside-Columbus 2, Dutchtown 0
Pace Academy 2, Providence Christian 0
Pope 3, Johns Creek 1
Richmond Hill 2, Savannah Country Day 0
River Ridge 2, Allatoona 0
River Ridge 2, Lovett 0
Rockmart 2, Douglas County 0
Rockmart 2, New Manchester 0
Roswell 2, Denmark 0
Savannah Arts 2, Richmond Hill 1
Savannah Christian 2, South Effingham 1
Sequoyah 2, North Cobb Christian 0
Sprayberry 2, Fulton Science 0
St. Vincents 2, South Effingham 0
Temple 2, East Paulding 1
Union County 2, Stephens County 0
Union Grove 2, Apalachee 0
Union Grove 2, Walnut Grove 1
Vidalia 2, Tattnall County 1
Villa Rica 2, Chattooga 0
Villa Rica 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0
West Forsyth 2, East Forsyth 0
West Forsyth 2, Northview 0
