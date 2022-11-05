Savannah Calvary Day races in front to lap Savannah Beach

Savannah Calvary Day grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 49-3 win over Savannah Beach.
The first quarter gave Savannah Calvary Day a 14-0 lead over Savannah Beach.
The Cavaliers’ offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
There was no room for doubt as the Cavaliers added to their advantage with a 14-3 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on October 21, Savannah Beach faced off against Savannah Christian and Savannah Calvary Day took on Savannah Country Day on October 21 at Savannah Calvary Day High School. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.